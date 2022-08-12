Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Dozens celebrate first annual CARD K-9 Classic
CHICO, Calif. - CARD's first annual K-9 Classic brought dozens of people and furry friends to DeGarmo Park on Saturday afternoon. All kinds of dogs participated in the mutt strut for a chance at winning the 'Most Talented' or 'Biggest Pup Personality.'. Action News Now caught up with a couple...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff's "Brew Battle" returns Saturday evening from River Park
RED BLUFF, Ca. — Starting at 4:30 on Saturday, it's the 5th annual "Brew Battle" beer festival from Red Bluff's River Park. Organized by Red Bluff's Active 20-30 Club, the event brings together 50 small businesses to serve the best brews in the Northstate. Fun activities like painting, jenga, and trash-can beer pong are all set up, and there’s also a live band and food trucks.
Fox40
Logging truck travels off Highway 70, 2 injured
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Fire Department said two people were injured after a logging truck traveled over the edge of Highway 70 early Monday morning. Just before 4 a.m., the fire department said the Butte County Technical Rescue Team responded to the incident near the Pulga maintenance yard where the two individuals were located 150 feet below the road.
krcrtv.com
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
actionnewsnow.com
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
actionnewsnow.com
Ridgeview High School hosts ribbon cutting for new campus
PARADISE, Calif. - A ribbon cutting for the new Ridgeview High School in Paradise took place Monday. Community members, local leaders and families came out to celebrate a major milestone in Camp Fire rebuilding. The high school burned in the fire but now, the continuation high school has its own...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
actionnewsnow.com
Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
actionnewsnow.com
On a Roll: Chico Artistic Skate Club shines at Nationals
The Chico Artistic Skate Club is on a roll, literally. The team cruised by the competition at nationals, earning two golds and a fourth place finish. On a Roll: Chico Artistic Skate Club shines at Nationals. The Chico Artistic Skate Club is on a roll, literally. The team cruised by...
actionnewsnow.com
Students return to Chico Unified Schools amid unhealthy air quality
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Unified schools are back in session, but outdoor activities were interrupted with unhealthy air quality across our area today. Wing blew smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex southward today. According to Purple Air maps, Chico and some cities in Butte County were in a Moderate...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Chico
CHICO, Calif. – 62-year-old Lonnie Henderson was arrested in Chico during a traffic enforcement stop on Saturday for impersonating a police officer, using a false license plate, and possession of counterfeit money. The traffic stop occurred in the 2000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
myrcns.com
Officials seek help identifying Anderson package thief
ANDERSON, Calif., — Officials in Anderson are continuing to ask for the public’s help identifying a man who was captured on home surveillance footage stealing a large delivery package from a home’s front porch on Friday morning, Aug. 12. According to the Anderson PD officials, who have...
actionnewsnow.com
2 teens arrested for attempted murder in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Two teenage suspects were arrested in connection to a stabbing of a homeless woman in Red Bluff last week, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said they arrested 18-year-old Chuslum Buckskin and a 14-year-old, both of Red Bluff, for attempted murder. On Tuesday at...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Red Bluff teenager found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
actionnewsnow.com
Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Some schools in our area have water so contaminated, it is not safe to drink. "I never thought something like that would happen at a school,” said Breanna Vasquez who recently graduated from Manzanita Elementary school. Four years ago, the California Water Board determined the well...
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
