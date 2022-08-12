Read full article on original website
‘Their dream’: Longtime teachers to run new Wichita child-care business
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools
McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
wichitaonthecheap.com
Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s Kansas for Back to School
KIDS EAT FREE! Wichita area ONLY. Monday-Sunday, Aug 15-21, 2022. Dine-in or Carside To Go. Let Applebee’s do the cooking during back to school week!. Kids eat free with adult purchase. Valid Aug 15-21, 2022 in the Greater Wichita area: Maple and Ridge, 47th & South Broadway, 29th & N. Rock, Derby, Andover and Park City >> http://bit.ly/ApplebeesKansas.
kfdi.com
Work Nearly Complete on WSU’s Woolsey Hall, Classes Resume Aug. 22nd
Woolsey Hall, the state-of-the-art facility that will be home to the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University, is set to open for classes Aug. 22. While faculty and staff are already at work in Woolsey Hall in preparation for the fall semester, finishing touches inside the building and landscaping work remain in progress.
Hutchinson Clinic adds urologist
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic announced this week the arrival of Dr. Patrick Houghton through a partnership with the Wichita Urology group. Dr. Houghton joins the team of Wichita Urology Physicians that have an outreach office within Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Houghton attended the US Air Force Academy and...
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center education held Saturday
Wichita’s Racial Profiling Citizens Advisory Board organized a meeting Saturday at Ford Rockwell Branch Library to educate community members on the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, or JIAC. "I know it's a place for juveniles, but I don't, I actually don't really know what goes on as...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Brown pleads to second-degree reckless murder
By Jessie Wagoner Tina Brown, 35, of McPherson entered a no contest plea to second degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. The charges are connected to the death of Kelly G. Peterson in February 2020. Peterson was found deceased in his home Feb. 24, 2020. Brown initially claimed self-defense in […]
As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain
WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Rhea Lana’s sale at Century II provides financial relief for parents as back-to-school nears
The Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale at Century II in Wichita opened to the public Sunday. The owner, Amanda Birdsong, said after last week’s pre-sale, she has already seen an increase in customers. Birdsong said she is not surprised given rising inflation. “The word is spreading that this is...
kfdi.com
Wichita to close public swimming pools for the season
As the summer ends and a new school year begins, the City of Wichita is announcing a schedule for the closing of public swimming pools and splash pads. Friday is the last day for Harvest Pool, and Sunday will be the last day for the Minisa pool. The Aley, McAfee, Orchard and College Hill pools will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta Community Caring Center Moves Locations
Ran by John Pilcher and Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center, (ACCC) has been open since 1992. Providing essential items such as food, clothing, kitchen utensils, bedding and utility assistance, the services at ACCC aim to help those in need.ACCC is a 501(c)(3) organization operated completely by volunteers and with no government funding. ACCC works with the Kansas Food Bank,TFAP, and the USDA to provide their services at no cost to their clients.
‘Marrying Judge’ who handled early BTK murders, Holiday Inn sniper as DA dies at 100
Keith Sanborn’s career on the bench and with the county prosecutor’s office saw some of Wichita’s most-notorious crimes and criminals.
KAKE TV
Derby woman's space is 'unlivable' after water from another unit seeps into hers
A Derby woman reached out to KAKE News with concerns about her living space after an upstairs apartment's water heater began leaking, damaging not only that unit, but hers, too. Jessica Richardson says she just wants to have a safe place to live again and for her concerns to be...
franchising.com
Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Wichita Restaurant
Restaurant celebrates opening with a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year on Aug. 15. August 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15.
New exhibit shows Wichita’s history with electric guitar
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new exhibit in the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has opened, showcasing the city’s history with the electric guitar. The exhibit is called “History of the Electric Guitar and Its Early Players.” The city says this is a great tie-in to Wichita, because in 1932, a Wichitan named Gabe Brewer staged […]
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
Sedgwick County Zoo mourns loss of Chacoan Peccary
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) is morning the loss of Buck, the zoo’s eldest male Chacoan Peccary, who died Sunday. According to the SCZ, Buck was 23 years old and one of the oldest Chacoan Peccary in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums population. His advanced age was attributed to medical […]
WIBW
K-State golfer to compete in prestigious U.S. Amateur
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore golfer Cooper Schultz will compete in the U.S. Amateur for his second straight year. The Andover, KS native carded an 8-under par 136 in July’s qualifying event held at Overland Park’s Milburn Country Club. That earned him an alternate spot, which was recently upgraded to a spot in the 312-man field.
