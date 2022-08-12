Read full article on original website
Man shot at church after funeral service, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reports
A Baton Rouge man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man wounded after a funeral outside a Plaquemine church Friday. One man was wounded in the shooting. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body. Anthony Ross Janes, 18, was arrested...
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
Man, 22, killed by truck while walking along highway in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG - A man was struck and killed while walking along a rural highway in St. Helena Parish early Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police said in a release that around 4:15 a.m., Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg was hit by a large truck on LA 1043 near Carl Day Lane. Melvin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
Police: Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting off of Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Three teens were injured in a shooting along Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning, police say. Officials said the three were shot around 12:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Madison Avenue near Greenwell Springs Road. Their injuries were all reported to be non-life-threatening. It's unclear how or...
Parts stolen from semi-trailer trucks at Port Allen business, suspect sought
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify a suspect tied to an alleged theft at a Port Allen business. According to WBRSO, the theft happened at a trucking business on Commercial Drive Aug. 6. The suspect allegedly stole...
No leads in rape at Baton Rouge park; security increased
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say they have no suspects five days after a woman was beaten and raped at a BREC park in broad daylight. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., the victim was walking the trails at Forest Community Park, off South Harrells Ferry, when a man brutally attacked her.
BRPD investigating reported shooting that leaves one man injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 700 block of N Carrollton Ave. on Tuesday. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. At this time, the shooting victim is expected to be ok.
BRPD says victim killed outside Plank Road convenience store was shot dead during argument
Baton Rouge police said Monday that a man killed in the parking lot of a Plank Road convenience store was shot multiple times during an argument with another man. Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, was shot just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BRPD identify victim in deadly shooting outside convenience store on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Plank Rd. and took the life of Jeremy Williams, 35, of Baton Rouge. BRPD said the deadly shooting took place in...
EBRSO: Man allegedly shot brother in groin after verbal argument inside local home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting around 2 a.m. on Monday, August 15. The shooting took place at a home located near Siegen Ln. Deputies arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Briarrose Dr. after...
City-parish dismantles part of man's ring levee constructed to prevent flooding
BATON ROUGE- Armed with a signed court order, city-parish workers showed up to Ken Guidry's property Monday and began dismantling part of a ring levee he built to protect his property from constant flooding. The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been following this case for more than a year. Last April,...
BRPD investigating fatal Saturday night shooting on Florida Boulevard
Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said. Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found in a grassy area at 10530 Florida Blvd. around 9:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Police said Shaw was killed during a domestic incident. Additional details were not...
Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire
A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash along I-12 that resulted in the death of a person. The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the interstate before Airline [..]
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on August 14, 2022, that throughout the previous month, the BRPD Narcotics Division, supported by other BRPD Specialized Divisions, launched an investigation into 41-year-old Cedric Kelly’s suspected heroin distribution operation.
