Santa Clara County, CA

KRON4

Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth

(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing

“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
SAN JOSE, CA
ScienceBlog.com

Students describe two new species of scorpions

California now has two new scorpions on its list of species, thanks to the efforts of two keen-eyed high school students from the Bay Area and the California Academy of Sciences. Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, avid users on the community science platform iNaturalist, discovered the new-to-science scorpions while trawling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 08-15-22: Why there's no night train between LA and SF

You can find overnight passenger trains in books, songs, Asia and Europe, but not on the rails between the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Not since 1983. A red-eye train between LA and SF is a no brainer for California travel, so why don't we have one? Read more.   • It's been a week since Kiely Rodni vanished. Police have only one solid clue. • San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Richmond Standard

New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sjpl.org

Home & Garden Highlight: Low-Water Gardens

Much of the western United States is in the midst of an extreme drought. This has many of us with gardens thinking about how we can achieve a beautiful green spaces while also not using very much water. Thankfully, SJPL's Home & Garden collection supports water-conscious gardeners, such as yourself, with many richly photographed and approach-ably written gardening books to help you make the change.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he's recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Highlands.Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.The large animal leaped on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied."I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said in the Instagram video. "I'm out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I'm running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal." Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

