MMAmania.com
Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick
Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
UFC San Diego Fighter Salaries: Marlon Vera tops the list with $300k payout
Bantamweight standout Marlon Vera took home the top payout at tonight’s UFC San Diego event. Vera (20-7 MMA) squared off with former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the headliner of tonight’s fight card in California. ‘Chito’ had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent...
MMA Fighting
Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson set to clash at UFC event on Dec. 3
Middleweights Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson are set to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event scheduled on Dec. 3 with a location for the card still to be determined. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday. Ariel Helwani initially reported the matchup.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego video: Nina Nunes announces retirement after decision win over Cynthia Calvillo
Nina Nunes is going out on a high note. The 12-year veteran announced her retirement Saturday at UFC San Diego following a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo. Nunes removed her gloves and left them in the center of the octagon in a symbolic sign of retirement, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
Bellator 284 winner Pat Downey vows to not let 'cancel culture' get to him, has unfinished business with Bo Nickal
Pat Downey is officially carving a new career path as a professional mixed martial artist. He left wrestling behind, and with it, he hopes the negativity, too. At Bellator 284, Downey (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) defeated Keyes Nelson (0-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) by submission 36 seconds into the first round of their middleweight bout. The maneuver capped off a long-awaited MMA debut after much athletic controversy and adversity.
UFC 278 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards online and on TV this weekend
Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards this weekend, as the pair headline at UFC 278 in Utah.Usman (20-1) is on a 19-fight win streak, with Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) having already fallen to the Nigerian-American on that run. In 2015, four years before becoming champion, Usman outpointed the Briton, who has impressively responded with a nine-fight winning streak of his own to earn a title shot at long last.Usman, 35, last competed in November, achieving a second victory over Colby Covington to retain the belt for a fifth straight successful title...
MMA Fighting
‘Time for him to find another profession’: Pros react to Rory MacDonald’s stunning knockout loss to Dilano Taylor
Rory MacDonald could be at a career crossroads. The former Bellator welterweight champion and UFC contender suffered a devastating loss on Saturday at PFL 8 in Cardiff, Wales, as he was finished via strikes inside of a round by late-notice replacement Dilano Taylor. Taylor’s upset victory puts him one win away from a 2022 PFL tournament title and a $1,000,000 prize, while MacDonald exits in the semifinals for the second season in a row.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego post-fight press conference video
The UFC San Diego post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
MMA Fighting
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wants fight with friend and Bellator champ Liz Carmouche for retirement bout
Former Bellator flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would like to go out on top with a title fight against her longtime friend and training partner, current Bellator flyweight champ Liz Carmouche. “Of course I want to retire as champ,” Macfarlane said after her unanimous decision win over Bruna Ellen at Bellator...
MMAmania.com
Countdown to UFC 278 video preview for ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ in Salt Lake City
Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will rematch longtime nemesis Leon Edwards with the 170-pound title on the line when they hook ‘em up in the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on ESPN+, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ in first comments since UFC San Diego knockout loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz thanked fans for their support following his knockout loss against Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego. Cruz on Monday commented for the first time on his loss, a brutal stoppage by head kick at the 2:17 mark of Round 4 in the headliner of the ESPN+ event at Pechanga Arena. The two-time bantamweight champ availed himself well before getting caught with the fight-ending shot, which snapped a two-fight winning streak and dashed his hopes at an immediate title shot.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York City
Dominick Reyes will make his long-awaited return to action against Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight showdown scheduled for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday. MMA Junkie...
UFC 278 card: Usman vs Edwards and all fights this weekend
Leon Edwards will seek to avenge a loss to Kamaru Usman when the pair clash in the main event of UFC 278 this weekend, as the Briton also attempts to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.Usman (20-1) earned a decision victory over Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) in 2015 as part of an ongoing 19-fight win streak, which led the Nigerian-American to the welterweight title in 2019.Usman, 35, has since retained the title in five straight bouts, with two wins against Colby Covington, two against Jorge Masvidal, and one against Gilbert Burns. As such, the “Nigerian Nightmare” has declared...
ESPN
Dilano Taylor advances to PFL welterweight finals with stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald
One week ago, Dilano Taylor's 2022 PFL season was officially over. Now, the 25-year-old is headed to the welterweight finals. Taylor (10-2) advanced to the 170-pound championship with a stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald (23-9-1) at 3:59 of the first round of their semifinal matchup Saturday. Taylor initially missed the 2022 playoffs after going 1-1 in the regular season, but was called upon as a late replacement against MacDonald after No. 4-seed Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.
MMA Fighting
Sam Alvey proud of UFC career despite record, knew run ‘was likely going to be over’ heading into last fight
Sam Alvey wasn’t oblivious to the facts heading into UFC Vegas 59. The 36-year-old knew he was on borrowed time ahead of his fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk, which Alvey ultimately lost via first-round TKO. The setback pushed Alvey’s winless streak to nine straight bouts, giving him sole ownership of an unfortunate UFC record previously held by former two-division champion B.J. Penn. It also was the last fight of Alvey’s UFC contract, and afterward the promotion opted not to re-sign him.
MMAmania.com
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
