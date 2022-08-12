Read full article on original website
Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister
NBC Bay Area
Parents of Santa Cruz Teen Girl Sue for Wrongful Death in Fentanyl Case
For the first time, a San Jose man and his family are being directly accused in the fentanyl-related death of 16-year-old Emma Lace Price of Santa Cruz. Last Friday, Price’s parents filed a civil complaint against Michael J. Russell and his mother and father, Michael B. Russell and Priscilla Russell.
Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm
State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
crimevoice.com
Gang Member Found with Guns and Drugs
Photo: (suspect) Jorge Cisneros; (in story photo 1) Evidence Collected; (in story photo 2) Dog Searching Cisneros Car. Originally Published By: Monterey County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “Last week, detectives with MADCAT & PCU were following up on information regarding the criminal activity of 36-year-old Jorge Cisneros of Chualar. Cisneros...
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): The Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit discovered a massive illegal cannabis operation hidden on a berry farm in unincorporated Salinas, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. There were nearly 300 hoop houses located on the farm. Berries were planted along the hoop houses' perimeter to conceal the operation's true The post Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm appeared first on KION546.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
KSBW.com
4 people killed in Hollister crash between a Tesla and a tractor-trailer
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Four people were killed in a crash in Hollister Sunday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver in a Tesla vehicle headed east on Highway 156 near Fairview veered into oncoming traffic. The Tesla crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer. The four passengers of the...
benitolink.com
Manuel Martinez Vazquez pleads guilty to second-degree murder
Manuel Martinez Vazquez said he understood when Judge Breen told him he had given up his right to remain silent. Photo by John Chadwell. Judge Thomas Breen sentenced Vazquez to four years in prison for vehicular charges and 15-to-life for second-degree murder. Photo by John Chadwell. District Attorney Candice Hooper...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley State Prison inmate’s death being investigated as homicide
SOLEDAD — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) in Soledad as a homicide. On Aug. 3, at about 8:04 a.m., officers responded when inmate Angel Montes allegedly attacked another inmate, Peter Hernandez, in a housing...
Suspects found with gun, fentanyl at Merced motel, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they were found with a gun and fentanyl during a disturbance at a motel early Sunday morning, according to the Merced Police Department. Just before 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to a Motel 6 after it was reported that someone had brandished a firearm. When […]
Wyoming car crash leads to massive meth bust at California warehouse
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A California warehouse believed by investigators to house an active methamphetamine conversion site was raided earlier this month after a single-vehicle accident 1,100 miles away pointed them in the right direction. According to court documents, the Aug. 3 raid on the Santa Clara warehouse by...
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday, Santa Cruz Police said they arrested a man that was oddly parked in a roadway on Ocean Street and blocking the driveway. Joshua Baltazar appeared under the influence and was asked to step out of his vehicle. He was searched, and a 9mm handgun was found on him, according The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax appeared first on KION546.
Kristin Smart’s accused killer nicknamed ‘Chester the Molester,’ unsealed documents state
Even before Kristin Smart vanished, Paul Flores was nicknamed “Chester the Molester” by Cal Poly students, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister
San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'
SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
