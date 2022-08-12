Read full article on original website
Related
Bon Appétit
Grated Tomato and Miso-Butter Pasta
It turns out that the best no-cook pasta sauce…is a little bit cooked. There’s a reason classic marinara takes an hour on the stove, or tomato paste (itself a long-cooked and deeply concentrated tomato product) is such a beloved sauce ingredient—tomatoes are simply better when their bright, acidic sweetness hangs out in a hot pan for a while. But peak summer tomatoes are close to perfect straight from the farmers market, and the last thing I want to do on a hot evening is spend hours stirring a bubbling pot of sauce. So to get the best of both worlds, we’re making a deeply savory tomato pasta that’s extremely fast and almost no-cook.
Bon Appétit
Creamy Elote Corn Pasta
This requires a touch more commitment than your average dump-and-stir weeknight pasta, but the reward is a golden and glossy dish that’s an exuberant celebration of summer corn—equal parts sweet, saline, and savory with a tiny spike of heat, evocative of its elote corn namesake. When blended, raw...
Bon Appétit
No-Cook Tomato Sauce Is a Scam
Hangry waits for no one. Especially not Kendra Vaculin, our associate food editor. In Speedy Does It, her monthly column, she's sharing whoa-worthy dinners you can get on the table like *snaps fingers* that. In this edition, she tackles an almost no-cook pasta sauce. Produce fanatics will say that if...
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Showed Fans How to Make Her ‘Addictive’ Onion Rings and They’re Obsessed
Ree Drummond demonstrated how to make her easy homemade onion rings in an Instagram reel video. She answered fan questions and many of her followers loved the recipe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Calls Her Easy Citrus Salad Recipe ‘Effortless’
Ree Drummond makes a simple citrus salad that's perfect for brunch. With very little effort and a tasty vinaigrette, the salad is visually stunning and so easy to pull together.
Bon Appétit
BA Reviews Mosaic Foods’ Frozen Meal Delivery Service
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’m a lazy cook, which is why I’ll try just about any meal kit, delivery subscription service, and/or prepared meal that comes my way. But I also have high standards for what I eat, so I’m usually left pretty disappointed. Mosaic Foods’ frozen meals, which I’ve tried a few times in the past year, do a lot of things better than the competitors. They offer more variety, portion sizes are bigger, and there’s actual vegetables to start—in fact, Mosaic’s options are 100% vegetarian and include some vegan meals as well. But they can be unreliable when it comes to flavor and are not always as convenient as a frozen meal should be (in my humble opinion), especially given the price tag. After trying Mosaic items from every category, including oat bowls, smoothies, veggie bowls, soups, and pizzas, I can say that I’d order certain items from Mosaic again and again, but I wouldn’t rely on the service more than a few times a week. Read on for my full Mosaic Foods review: how the meal service works, the dishes I loved and the ones I’d skip, and what to know before you sign up.
Comments / 0