I'm a lazy cook, which is why I'll try just about any meal kit, delivery subscription service, and/or prepared meal that comes my way. But I also have high standards for what I eat, so I'm usually left pretty disappointed. Mosaic Foods' frozen meals, which I've tried a few times in the past year, do a lot of things better than the competitors. They offer more variety, portion sizes are bigger, and there's actual vegetables to start—in fact, Mosaic's options are 100% vegetarian and include some vegan meals as well. But they can be unreliable when it comes to flavor and are not always as convenient as a frozen meal should be (in my humble opinion), especially given the price tag. After trying Mosaic items from every category, including oat bowls, smoothies, veggie bowls, soups, and pizzas, I can say that I'd order certain items from Mosaic again and again, but I wouldn't rely on the service more than a few times a week. Read on for my full Mosaic Foods review: how the meal service works, the dishes I loved and the ones I'd skip, and what to know before you sign up.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO