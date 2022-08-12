ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grated Tomato and Miso-Butter Pasta

It turns out that the best no-cook pasta sauce…is a little bit cooked. There’s a reason classic marinara takes an hour on the stove, or tomato paste (itself a long-cooked and deeply concentrated tomato product) is such a beloved sauce ingredient—tomatoes are simply better when their bright, acidic sweetness hangs out in a hot pan for a while. But peak summer tomatoes are close to perfect straight from the farmers market, and the last thing I want to do on a hot evening is spend hours stirring a bubbling pot of sauce. So to get the best of both worlds, we’re making a deeply savory tomato pasta that’s extremely fast and almost no-cook.
Creamy Elote Corn Pasta

This requires a touch more commitment than your average dump-and-stir weeknight pasta, but the reward is a golden and glossy dish that’s an exuberant celebration of summer corn—equal parts sweet, saline, and savory with a tiny spike of heat, evocative of its elote corn namesake. When blended, raw...
No-Cook Tomato Sauce Is a Scam

Hangry waits for no one. Especially not Kendra Vaculin, our associate food editor. In Speedy Does It, her monthly column, she's sharing whoa-worthy dinners you can get on the table like *snaps fingers* that. In this edition, she tackles an almost no-cook pasta sauce. Produce fanatics will say that if...
BA Reviews Mosaic Foods’ Frozen Meal Delivery Service

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’m a lazy cook, which is why I’ll try just about any meal kit, delivery subscription service, and/or prepared meal that comes my way. But I also have high standards for what I eat, so I’m usually left pretty disappointed. Mosaic Foods’ frozen meals, which I’ve tried a few times in the past year, do a lot of things better than the competitors. They offer more variety, portion sizes are bigger, and there’s actual vegetables to start—in fact, Mosaic’s options are 100% vegetarian and include some vegan meals as well. But they can be unreliable when it comes to flavor and are not always as convenient as a frozen meal should be (in my humble opinion), especially given the price tag. After trying Mosaic items from every category, including oat bowls, smoothies, veggie bowls, soups, and pizzas, I can say that I’d order certain items from Mosaic again and again, but I wouldn’t rely on the service more than a few times a week. Read on for my full Mosaic Foods review: how the meal service works, the dishes I loved and the ones I’d skip, and what to know before you sign up.
