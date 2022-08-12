ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Should the Washington Commanders trade Antonio Gibson?

The Washington Commanders fans would love to see Antonio Gibson succeed, but he continues to struggle. After their game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Ron Rivera sounded pretty pissed with the third year running back. “Antonio’s got to run harder,” Rivera told reporters. “When he starts to shuffle and...
WASHINGTON, DC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: Top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class

NFL Draft Diamonds is proud to announce we have brought on HBCU guru Brian Pittman to Draft Diamonds to crank up Pittman’s Pocket for the 2022 HBCU football season. If you do not know Brian Pittman, you will get to know him quickly. Pittman is known for his ability to discover HBCU talent, and to shine a light on the most beloved football of the South. Let’s begin Pittman’s Pocket, but showcasing the top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class! You may know some of these players! If you do not know who they are you better start paying attention, because these guys all have a bright future!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Ruston, LA
Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Five rookies who are destined for a MONSTER rookie season

I have been watching football a long time, but I think there are five rookies this year that are going to really exceed expectations and if you are in fantasy football you may want to jump on them as soon as possible. I am going to go into detail why I think these five players are going to have a huge season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Nfl Draft#Cod#American Football#Og#Latc Dob#Yr Sr Height#Ncst#Txep#Albi Scout#Lg#Poa#Idl
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots and Panthers joint practices break out into HUGE fights

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are holding joint practices and they did not start well. Several players were ejected from practice after multiple fights broke out. It all started when Kristian Wilkerson caught a ball on the sidelines over a Panthers defender. The players began jaw jacking and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Antonio Zita, K, UNC Charlotte

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My years of experience, long range and professional mentality. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6th grade. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. I lay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Marco Ortiz, LS, University of Florida

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m an athletic long snapper with size and speed who snaps a clean, accurate, and consistent ball. Under our previous coaching staff, I was used in protection on certain punts so I have shown that I can snap and quickly get into blocking. I play in the SEC against some of the best teams in the country in front of huge crowds. I am also on the leadership committee for my team, so I have proven to my coaches the type of person and player that I am on and off the field.
GAINESVILLE, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Ravens activated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from PUP list. Ravens released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson. Cowboys released WR Ty Fryfogle, DL Austin Faoliu, TE Ian Bunting, FB Ryan Nall, and CB Kyron Brown (injured) Denver Broncos. Broncos signed LB Joe Schobert. Broncos activated...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

35 FCS Defensive Stars land on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List

Isaiah Land the star pass rusher from Florida A&M has made the Buck Buchanan Watch List to start the 2022 season. Land who racked up 19 sacks last year and 25.5 tackles for loss was named the Buck Buchanan Winner for the best defensive player in FCS and was also named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year. This year thirty five players made the list, and one player to keep an eye on is Brevin Allen from Campbell. He looks like a legit prospect and competitor. If you click the names below you can learn more about the guys we have already interviewed on Draft Diamonds!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Meet the 2023 Hula Bowl Hall of Fame Class!

The Hula Bowl is one of the most prestigious college football All-Star games ever. Since 1946, some of the greatest athletes to ever play in the NFL played their final collegiate football game in Hawaii at the Hula Bowl. Last year, the Hula Bowl was played in Orlando, Florida at...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy