$6.7M grant will fund innovative technologies along U.S. 83
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation was awarded a $6.7 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant from the Federal Highway Administration for the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project. This project will improve safety and economic productivity on a 100-mile stretch of U.S. 83, from...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery
TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
thriveallencounty.org
Thrive is Hiring for a Thrive Kansas Assistant Director
Join our team at Thrive! The Thrive Kansas Assistant Director will assist the President and CEO of Thrive Allen County in overseeing the development of Thrive Kansas as a new nonprofit organization. Reporting to and in partnership with the President and CEO and Deputy Director, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director acts as the assistant director for Thrive Kansas, supporting their endeavors and the daily operations of Thrive Kansas. In addition, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director oversees fund development initiatives, preparing and submitting grant proposals, developing programs and initiatives, and implementing evaluation and sustainability planning for programs and projects.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Speak up for women and our economic future
Professors of political science are in a unique position to not only impart academic knowledge, but to build better citizens. I give students the trust, resources, engagement, and invitations they need to participate. Then I encourage them to put those civic skills into action. I teach my students how to...
Regional relocation program now available in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
Schmidt’s campaign pivots to denounce governor’s record on Kansas public education
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt says K-12 students suffered academically and with mental health issues under Gov. Laura Kelly's leadership. The post Schmidt’s campaign pivots to denounce governor’s record on Kansas public education appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hospitality sector confronts old problem the pandemic made worse
The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has...
YOUNKER: Other ways to improve soil health
For several years now there has been a real emphasis on using cover crops or adding livestock into cropping systems to improve soil health, and for some producers using these practices has work very well. But focusing on just of couple of these practices, which seem to get the most media coverage, we may not be paying attention to, or thinking about other ways to improve the resiliency of our soil and continue to grow profitable crops.
Condos wins National Murrow Award for coverage of western Kansas
David Condos, a reporter for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service, has won a National Edward R. Murrow Award — one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast journalism — for his coverage of western Kansas, its ongoing problems with water, its history of racism and how meatpacking transformed the region.
Kansas abortion recount moves forward
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas is officially on. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, two forms of payment for $119, 664 were received on Monday. Nine counties will be recounted, which include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford. The recount will have […]
Activists scramble to cover cost of recount launched by Colby woman
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activist Mark Gietzen expressed confidence Monday that $229,000 would be secured to finance a hand recount of more than 920,000 votes cast statewide on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution restricting the right to abortion. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office set a 5 p.m....
Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Emily Rude teaches biology at Bethany College in Lindsborg. This summer, as civil war looms ever closer, I’ve begun to take seriously that old adage from […] The post Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Farmers Named Leopold Finalists
(Kansas Farmer) – Four finalists have been selected for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award,, according to the Sand County Foundation. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
Kansas AG slams Governors ‘abysmal’ track record; Where do labor numbers stand?
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two candidates for Kansas Governor are at odds over the status of the state’s economy. Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly has been hitting the campaign trail touting job growth and economic success. However, her Republican opponent Derek Schmidt believes the state is “trailing far behind” in economic recovery. In an interview with […]
Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
