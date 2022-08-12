ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hays Post

$6.7M grant will fund innovative technologies along U.S. 83

TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation was awarded a $6.7 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant from the Federal Highway Administration for the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project. This project will improve safety and economic productivity on a 100-mile stretch of U.S. 83, from...
Hays Post

Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery

TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
thriveallencounty.org

Thrive is Hiring for a Thrive Kansas Assistant Director

Join our team at Thrive! The Thrive Kansas Assistant Director will assist the President and CEO of Thrive Allen County in overseeing the development of Thrive Kansas as a new nonprofit organization. Reporting to and in partnership with the President and CEO and Deputy Director, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director acts as the assistant director for Thrive Kansas, supporting their endeavors and the daily operations of Thrive Kansas. In addition, the Thrive Kansas Assistant Director oversees fund development initiatives, preparing and submitting grant proposals, developing programs and initiatives, and implementing evaluation and sustainability planning for programs and projects.
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Speak up for women and our economic future

Professors of political science are in a unique position to not only impart academic knowledge, but to build better citizens. I give students the trust, resources, engagement, and invitations they need to participate. Then I encourage them to put those civic skills into action. I teach my students how to...
Hays Post

Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
Hays Post

Hospitality sector confronts old problem the pandemic made worse

The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has...
Hays Post

YOUNKER: Other ways to improve soil health

For several years now there has been a real emphasis on using cover crops or adding livestock into cropping systems to improve soil health, and for some producers using these practices has work very well. But focusing on just of couple of these practices, which seem to get the most media coverage, we may not be paying attention to, or thinking about other ways to improve the resiliency of our soil and continue to grow profitable crops.
KSN News

Kansas abortion recount moves forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas is officially on. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, two forms of payment for $119, 664 were received on Monday. Nine counties will be recounted, which include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford. The recount will have […]
Hays Post

Activists scramble to cover cost of recount launched by Colby woman

TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activist Mark Gietzen expressed confidence Monday that $229,000 would be secured to finance a hand recount of more than 920,000 votes cast statewide on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution restricting the right to abortion. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office set a 5 p.m....
Kansas Reflector

Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Emily Rude teaches biology at Bethany College in Lindsborg. This summer, as civil war looms ever closer, I’ve begun to take seriously that old adage from […] The post Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Farmers Named Leopold Finalists

(Kansas Farmer) – Four finalists have been selected for the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award,, according to the Sand County Foundation. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers, forestland owners and other landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water and wildlife resources in their care.
St. Joseph Post

Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
