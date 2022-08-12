Read full article on original website
Indian Lake Boat Ramp Closed Monday Due to Herbicide Treatment
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is closing the boat ramp at Indian Lake on Monday for nuisance aquatic plant treatment. Herbicide treatment will be applied in the southern part of Indian Lake - the opposite end from Indian Lake beaches which will remain open. The boat ramp will be closed and boat use is discouraged.
Road buckles and swallows car, homes flooded after water main break in Boston
BOSTON — A road buckled and swallowed a car, and several homes were flooded, after a water main break soaked Boston’s South End early Monday morning. A 20-inch pipe that dates back to the 1870s burst in the area of Tremont and Northampton streets around 3:45 a.m., according to Boston Water and Sewer officials.
homenewshere.com
Take needed precautions during a heatwave
As we settle into the season known as “the dog days of summer,” this summer seems to be far warmer than usual. The temperatures of summer 2022 have really gone to the dogs, as historical weather data has proven that the Boston area has recently experienced one of the hottest and driest months on record.
Water main break causes flooding near Boston Common
BOSTON — The area near the Boston Common was filled with water Saturday morning after a main broke at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street. Water crews were able to locate the shut-off and stop the deluge shortly before 8 a.m. Water can be seen gushing onto the sidewalks.
Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
Changes to Worcester's Parking Pay Station App Start Monday
WORCESTER - Effective Monday, people parking in Worcester will no longer be able to use the ParkBoston app on their smartphones to pay for parking. ParkBoston has changed vendors and that means people will no longer be able to use it as a means of paying for parking in Worcester. Parkers will need to download the Passport app for all mobile-based parking transactions.
westfordcat.org
Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive
WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
NECN
Weekend Closes Out With Return to Summer, Rain Upcoming
New England has been gifted with splendid weather this weekend. Temperatures are running just at average highs and our dew points have given it the special touch that’s been calling out fall vibes. Low 80s and upper 70s along sunny skies is the perfect combination for enjoying the outdoors.
spectrumnews1.com
Crews respond to bursh fire in Holden Monday morning
HOLDEN, Mass. - Around 6 a.m. Monday, the Holden Fire Department responded to a brush fire deep in the woods off of Harris Street. According to Fire Chief Russ Hall, they suspect the fire has been going for a few days. Hall said the fire consumed a few acres, and...
Drought Is Better Than You Think for SouthCoast Apple Season
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super-low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous fall...
NECN
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
House of the Week: Glass wall showcases surrounding woods and pond outside Lincoln home
The beauty of nature is showcased in this Massachusetts home. Located at 34 Laurel Drive in Lincoln, the 4-bed, 3-bath house has a stunning glass wall that displays the surrounding woods and pond. The 2,361 square foot house is “perched above Valley Pond with current seasonal water views,” the listing states.
nbcboston.com
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough DPW now recycling mattresses and box springs
MARLBOROUGH – Residents will now be able to recycle their mattresses and box springs. Residents will be able to receive two free disposals of a mattress or box spring per calendar year. Residents can call the Department of Public Works (DPW) to schedule a curbside pickup. Pickups will occur...
Orange Line shutdown: MBTA officials predict ‘transportation emergency’ in Boston later this week as shutdown begins
A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected to cause “severe” congestion on roadways around Greater Boston as commuters who rely on the MBTA seek alternative transportation methods and Boston officials warn of a “transportation emergency.”. Days ahead of the planned shutdown — scheduled to start...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts triple-deckers can be full of fire hazards. Here’s why.
When Lorraine Adams sees a triple-decker in Worcester, she remembers the fires. Adams was 15 when old electric wiring in a three-decker she and her family rented ignited a blaze that completely burned the building. Nobody was injured, but the family lost all of their belongings and had to immediately find somewhere new to live.
Drivers ready? City of Boston launches a new parking app Monday
BOSTON — Some changes are on tap for drivers who park in the City of Boston. The city is using a new parking app, and it launches on Monday. Boston has partnered with ParkMobile and the new app will replace the current version of the ParkBoston app. The city says it offers “an enhanced user experience and more functionality.”
