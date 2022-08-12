ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns

Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Appear To Have Officially Squashed Their Beef

50 Cent and famed boxer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have squashed their longtime beef. On Sunday (August 14), the rapper-turned-television mogul shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of Mayweather with the “Confirmed Tycoon” stamp in the upper left corner. He wrote in the caption, “Yeah Champ said...
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”

UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
MiddleEasy

Kamaru Usman is ‘Obsessed’ With Being the Best; ‘I Duck Punches in my Sleep’

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is just days away from his sixth defense of the title since capturing it at UFC 235 in 2019. On August 2oth, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will face No. 2 ranked contender, Leon Edwards. Winner of nine straight, Edwards has been chomping at the bit to get a shot at Usman’s crown, but it’s not just about capturing gold when the two square off at UFC 278. For Edwards, it’s also about avenging the last loss of his career which came against Usman in 2015.
MiddleEasy

17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
MMAmania.com

Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’

Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
