Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is just days away from his sixth defense of the title since capturing it at UFC 235 in 2019. On August 2oth, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will face No. 2 ranked contender, Leon Edwards. Winner of nine straight, Edwards has been chomping at the bit to get a shot at Usman’s crown, but it’s not just about capturing gold when the two square off at UFC 278. For Edwards, it’s also about avenging the last loss of his career which came against Usman in 2015.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO