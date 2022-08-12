Read full article on original website
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Appear To Have Officially Squashed Their Beef
50 Cent and famed boxer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have squashed their longtime beef. On Sunday (August 14), the rapper-turned-television mogul shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of Mayweather with the “Confirmed Tycoon” stamp in the upper left corner. He wrote in the caption, “Yeah Champ said...
Dana White Says Nate Diaz Could Snag Title Shot From Beating Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Anything Is Possible’
Win or lose, Nate Diaz’s last dance could come at UFC 279. But what about a title shot?. For Diaz, perhaps his next fight is more than a potential exit. Maybe it’s a future shot at a UFC belt. Of course, the Stockton-native has clear out sizable favorite Khamzat Chimaev first.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
(Video) Jared Gordon Subdues Man Armed With A Baseball Bat: ‘He Tried To Attack My Family’
Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon might not be as fast as ‘The Flash’ but you don’t need super-speed to be a hero. On one fateful night in the city, the UFC Lightweight fighter apprehended a man with a baseball bat. For whatever reason, the armed man thought it would be a good idea to attack Gordon and his family. Well, he thought wrong.
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”
UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
Kamaru Usman is ‘Obsessed’ With Being the Best; ‘I Duck Punches in my Sleep’
Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is just days away from his sixth defense of the title since capturing it at UFC 235 in 2019. On August 2oth, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will face No. 2 ranked contender, Leon Edwards. Winner of nine straight, Edwards has been chomping at the bit to get a shot at Usman’s crown, but it’s not just about capturing gold when the two square off at UFC 278. For Edwards, it’s also about avenging the last loss of his career which came against Usman in 2015.
Shane Burgos signs with PFL in free agency, says he’ll “be a multi-millionaire” after the first season
Shane Burgos has inked a two-year deal with the Professional Fighters League. On Monday, Burgos went on The MMA Hour and announced he had signed a two-season deal with the PFL. Burgos had been vocal in saying his UFC Long Island fight against Charles Jourdain was the last bout on his contract and he wanted to test free agency.
17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
Dominick Cruz Releases Statement Following UFC San Diego Defeat To ‘Chito’ Vera
Dominick Cruz is staying positive following his latest setback. Cruz took on Marlon “Chito” Vera in the UFC San Diego headliner this past weekend in a bantamweight contest that took place in the former’s hometown. Despite having many good moments and winning the first two rounds on...
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
