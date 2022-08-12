Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams for first time in career at Western and Southern Open
Britain's Emma Raducanu will face 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams for the first time in her career on Sunday. The pair have been drawn together in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Earlier this week, Williams suggested she would soon retire from tennis,...
Comments / 0