UFC Legend Chris Leben On Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz: “I Feel Like Maybe Dana Does Not Like Nate Anymore”

The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO