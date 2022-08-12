Read full article on original website
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Caryann D. Allan
Caryann D. Allan, 88, changed her address permanently when she went home to be with the Lord on August 6th in Ocala, FL. She is survived by her five children—Sons: Billy Allan (Marie), Bob Allan (Beth), Roger Allan, and daughters: Janice Anderson and Beth Yerby (Terry) Jacksonville; 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and her brother Mann Davis of Sylva, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bill Allan, who passed away in 2021, and her parents, Gregg and Gertrude Davis.
John Farnum Putnam
John Farnum Putnam passed away on August 6, 2022, in Ocala, Florida after struggling with several long illnesses over the past few years. He was born on May 3rd, 1938, in Holyoke, Massachusetts to John Franklin and Eleanor H Putnam. John is survived by his wife Carole Putnam, with whom...
Belleview pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Orange County
A 62-year-old pedestrian from Belleview was struck and killed by a sports utility vehicle in Orange County on Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, a 29-year-old woman from Orlando was traveling northbound on Orange Blossom Trail, just north of Holden Avenue, in a 2021 Audi Q5.
More residents submit letters to discuss shopping options in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that discussed a need for more shopping options in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on this topic. “I hear everyone asking for more grocery shopping options, and that’s great, but what we need in the southeast/downtown/Silver Springs area is decent shopping and restaurants. The only decent place to shop is Bealls at Six Gun Plaza. There are two Walmart’s, but that’s it for shopping at this end. No furniture stores, great restaurants, entertainment, Home Depot, specialty stores for clothing, home decor, garden center, etc. We don’t need any more fast food places, car washes, gas stations, or storage facilities. We want and need better shopping options for the southeast section of Ocala. I do most of my shopping and eating out in The Villages and Lady Lake area because of the better choices they offer,” says Ocala resident Vicki Briggs.
Colorful Cloud Formations During Sunset In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
The Ocala Summerglen Community enjoyed beautiful, puffy cloud formations during a recent sunset. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Fort King National Historic Landmark hosting free landscaping class
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series this weekend which will teach participants how to have an attractive and low-maintenance landscape. The gardening class will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 at the Fort King National...
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
Double Rainbow Over Farm In Ocala Park Estates
The double rainbow was captured while mowing a farm in Ocala Park Estates of Northwest Ocala. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MCSO looking for two individuals suspected of stealing Samsung smartphone from AT&T store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who are suspected of distracting an employee and stealing a smartphone from a local AT&T store. According to MCSO, on July 25, 2022, the two individuals (pictured below) stopped by the...
Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes
Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
MCPS hosting Careers and Colleges Expo on August 24
Marion County Public Schools and the College of Central Florida will host the 2022 Careers and Colleges Expo on Wednesday, August 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event, which is sponsored by counselors at all Marion County public high schools and the College of Central Florida, will take place at the College of Central Florida’s Ewers Century Center located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
Ocala firefighters rescue four pets from apartment after kitchen catches fire
Ocala firefighters rescued four pets from a two-story apartment building on Monday morning after a fire ignited inside one of the units. Shortly before 9:25 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to a residential structure fire at NE 14th Street and NE 17th Avenue after a passerby had reported smoke in the area.
Early voting underway in Marion County for 2022 Primary Election
Registered voters in Marion County have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to cast their early votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Early voting will be available to all registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Marion County Election Center (981 NE 16th Street...
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
City hosting two public meetings this week on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala is hosting two public meetings this week that will focus on the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. The meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
Ocala police asking for help identifying man who stole child’s bicycle
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the community to help identify a man who recently stole a child’s bicycle. According to a social media post from OPD, the shirtless man (pictured below) walked onto the front porch of a residence in southeast Ocala and stole a black and orange Nishiki children’s bicycle.
Dark Clouds Over SW 180th Avenue Rd In Dunnellon
Dark clouds had formed over SW 180th Avenue Road in Dunnellon to create this striking scene. Thanks to Brian Morroy for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
