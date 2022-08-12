Read full article on original website
KHBS
FBI agents from Fayetteville, Arkansas, office arrests alleged human trafficker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Agents from the FBI office in Fayetteville arrested an alleged human trafficker and found two victims, according to a news release the bureau sent Monday. The FBI has worked with several local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas since Aug. 4. The team identified two victims and...
Missing woman, facing murder charge
Benton County Sheriff's Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out, according to police.
Arkansas State Police steps up drunk driving enforcement: What it can cost you
Arkansas participates in a national highway safety campaign.
KHBS
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop 30 feet before a stopped school bus
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop at least 30 feet behind a stopped school bus. This law applies to drivers in all directions. It applies to roads, streets or highways open to the general public. The driver is not allowed to start up or attempt to pass again until the...
14-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas, police say
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, Friday. The Helena-West Helena Police Department is investigating the teen’s shooting death. Very little information was available Friday evening other than that the shooting happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the...
Apply now for Arkansas dove hunting season, deadline Aug. 15
AGFC lays out plans for dove hunt opening weekend.
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
Interstate 30 Eastbound cleared after police incident
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, traffic on I-30 eastbound has slowed to a crawl due to a reported police incident at exit 135.
Kait 8
Law enforcement operation cracking down on impaired driving
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Troopers and other law enforcement agencies across the state will be laboring to keep motorists safe ahead of the coming holiday. Beginning Friday, Aug. 18, law enforcement officers across the country will step up patrols ahead of the Labor Day holiday. Their goal, according...
Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition meets to discuss new Washington County Jail
The debate over a new Washington County Jail continues just a few months before election day.
Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in
With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022's best states to live in.
El Dorado father speaks out after losing two sons to gun violence
UNION COUNTY, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–A South Arkansas family is grieving the tragic loss of two sons that were shot and killed on account of gun violence. “Me and my family, and my mother, are basically heartbroken. This is the second son we have lost to the streets of el dorado. As of now, I’m helping out with […]
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
KHBS
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see slight uptick after 5-day drop
After a week of steady drops in active cases new data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that there was an uptick on Friday
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
Recent studies rank Arkansas poorly for children’s health, families
Arkansas ranks poorly in health care for its children.
Watch Republican governor's reaction to GOP attacking FBI over search
Arkansas’ GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Republicans need to pull back on casting judgment on the FBI and support law enforcement following the search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
KATV
'It's a miracle:' Arkansas woman donates kidney to adopted brother, saves his life
Little Rock (KATV) — An Arkansas woman shares a touching story about the gift of life. Leslie George told KATV what she was willing to do in order to save her older brother's life after he began having a kidney dysfunction. George said she and her brother, Craig Robinson...
