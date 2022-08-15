ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche's son, ex-husband pay tribute to her in emotional posts: 'It's really rough'

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
GMA
GMA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwI9l_0hFGlYp400
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FILE

Tributes have begun pouring in for actress Anne Heche.

The actress, who suffered serious injuries after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week, was declared brain dead Thursday night but was kept on life support for organ donation, her representative said Friday. Her representative told ABC News on Sunday night that she has been peacefully taken off life support.

Heche's family released a statement Friday confirming that she had died and that she had chosen to donate her organs.

Heche was involved in a one-car crash on Aug. 5, her representative confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

The actress was driving in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles when she smashed into a home, engulfing both her car and the house in flames, according to Los Angeles police and fire officials. The home's resident and her pets were able to escape the fire unharmed, and Heche was taken away in an ambulance.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday that they received results of blood that was drawn shortly after the crash, which showed she had narcotics in her system.

Heche is survived by her two sons, Atlas Heche Tupper and Homer Laffoon, the latter of whom paid tribute to his mother in a statement obtained by KABC on Friday.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," Homer wrote. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."

Homer's father, Heche's ex-husband Coley Laffoon, reacted to the actress' death in an emotional video shared to Instagram on Friday.

"In the wake of Anne's passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her, and I miss her, and I'm always going to," said Laffoon, who was marred to Heche from 2001 to 2009. "Two, Homer is OK. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine, but he's surrounded by family, and he's strong and he's going to be OK."

Laffoon continued, "It's hard for me, it's hard for my family. It's really hard for Homer, but we got each other and we have a lot of support and we're going to be OK."

He also said he will remember Heche as someone who was "brave and fearless" and "loved really hard."

"So, goodbye Anne, love you. Thank you. Thank you for all the good times, there were so many," Laffoon concluded. "And see you on the other side. And in the meantime, I got our son and he'll be fine. Love you."

Heche's family, in their statement on Friday, praised her for her "kindness" and courage.

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," they said. "More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work -- especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Following the news of her death, Heche's friends and fellow actors took to social media to remember her as well.

James Tupper: "Love you forever," Heche's ex-partner James Tupper, who is Atlas Heche Tupper's father, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the actress.

Ellen Degeneres:

Keo Motsepe: "I love you Anne Heche," Motsepe wrote in his Instagram stories. Motsepe was Heche's dance partner on season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars."

Ed Helms:

Stephen Kunken:

James Gunn:

Comments / 52

Williathe Narcisse
8d ago

no more suffering the beautiful Heche's, I'm still in shock of the news. Hope she's at peace. Love on your loved ones PEOPLE u can be here today in be gone today.

Reply
12
Grayce Cumberland
8d ago

My condolences to her family and friends. Bless her generosity in wanting to donate her organs.I agree with you Jane Knight!

Reply
9
Mr Tribble
8d ago

my heart goes out to you Homer and atlas no words can express your loss and the feelings your dealing with may she rest in oeace and to those that relieved her organs began a new life through her God Bless

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
StyleCaster

Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’

Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
CANCER
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Person
James Tupper
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Keo Motsepe
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Abc News#Kabc
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
LYNWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Jack Wagoner addresses the death of his son Harrison

Actor Jack Wagoner is well known for his roles on General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and When calls the Heart. He and his ex-wife Kristina Wagoner (Felicia Scorpio on GH) were dealt a devastating blow when their son Harrison Wagoner, 27 was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on June 6. Jack had previously used social media to discuss his son's issues with being a substance use abuser and how he once went missing for a week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GMA

GMA

65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy