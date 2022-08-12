Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Kristin Chenoweth's naughty answer stuns Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud': 'I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me'
Emmy- and Tony-winning star Kristin Chenoweth was out raising money for her charity Sunday on Celebrity Family Feud. She also managed to shock host Steve Harvey — and everyone else in the studio — with a lewd answer on the very first question. “You know what, I'm really...
Zayn Malik Sings One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ A Cappella Style In New Video
Zayn Malik, 29 , brought on a truly nostalgic moment on Aug. 15. The talented singer shared a black and white video of himself sitting and singing an a capella snippet of the 2014 One Direction song “Night Changes” and his fans were absolutely thrilled over it. His arm tattoos were on full display as he wore overalls and had his long hair pulled back with a bandana while crooning the tune with deep and strong vocals.
