Rochester, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota

I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
FARMINGTON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

60 Google Images That Show How Rochester Has Changed Through the Years

Remember when the North Target in Rochester was where Hobby Lobby is now?. Rochester is known for two things - Mayo Clinic and having lots of construction. Ok, we probably have a few more fun facts about our town but the fact is, our town has changed a lot through the years. We've got bars that are now providing funeral services and schools that have disappeared from our map and roads that have completely changed.
1520 The Ticket

Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?

If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
ROCHESTER, MN
97ZOK

20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Costume Shopping Now Ready at Halloween Store in Rochester

How's that back-to-school shopping going? Well, hopefully, you are all done because Halloween has officially arrived in Southeast Minnesota. Yes, one of the Halloween stores is now open in Rochester. (Psst...there is a secret way to score a free $500 below too!) Halloween Store Has Officially Opened for the Season...
ROCHESTER, MN
visitwinona.com

This Week in Winona: August 16-21, 2022

Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mississippi Sippin’ Minnesota Marine Art Museum. 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm artsXchange: Terri Karsten—Visual & Written Arts Minnesota...
WINONA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
KROC News

Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
RED WING, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale

Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: County attorney chooses not to charge man arrested with handgun

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's Office decided against charging Darryl Mallory after his Friday arrest. Mallory was arrested during a Rochester traffic stop, after a police officer searched him and the driver and allegedly located a gun. (ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was arrested with...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

 https://krfofm.com

