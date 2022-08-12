Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Equinor Proceeding With Large-Scale Hydrogen Project In UK
Equinor's Hydrogen to Humber Saltend production facility has successfully progressed through Phase 2 of the UK Government's cluster sequencing process. — Equinor’s Hydrogen to Humber Saltend production facility has successfully progressed through Phase 2 of the UK Government’s cluster sequencing process. The selected projects will now proceed...
rigzone.com
Keppel Invests In German Offshore Wind Farm
Keppel Corporation has decided to acquire a 50.01 percent stake in a special purpose vehicle that owns 50 pct of the Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in Germany. — Keppel Corporation has decided to acquire a 50.01 percent stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that owns 50 percent of the Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in Germany.
rigzone.com
North America Drops Rigs
North America dropped three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 12. One of the dropped rigs came from the U.S. and the other two came from Canada, the rig count showed. The U.S. dropped three miscellaneous rigs and one gas rig, and added three oil rigs, during the period, while Canada dropped three oil rigs and added one gas rig, Baker Hughes’ count outlined.
rigzone.com
Saudi Aramco Betting Big On Carbon Storage
Saudi Aramco plans to begin permanently storing carbon dioxide from 2026 in one of the largest facilities of its kind, as it seeks to reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Saudi Aramco plans to begin permanently storing carbon dioxide from 2026 in one of the largest facilities of its kind, as the state oil giant seeks to reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.
rigzone.com
Orcadian Executes Carra Prospect Farm-Out
Orcadian Energy has executed the agreement with Carrick for the transfer of 50 percent of sub-area of license P2320. Orcadian Energy has executed a farm-out deal with Carrick Resources Limited in respect of a sub-area of License P2320 which covers the Carra prospect. Under the terms of the SPA, the...
rigzone.com
ADNOC Awards $1.17B Deal For 13 Jack-Up Barges
ADNOC has awarded a $1.17B contract for the hire of 13 self-propelled jack-up barges to help expand its crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded a $1.17 billion contract for the hire of 13 self-propelled jack-up barges to support the expansion of its crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030.
