North America dropped three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 12. One of the dropped rigs came from the U.S. and the other two came from Canada, the rig count showed. The U.S. dropped three miscellaneous rigs and one gas rig, and added three oil rigs, during the period, while Canada dropped three oil rigs and added one gas rig, Baker Hughes’ count outlined.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO