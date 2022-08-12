ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Longtime Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER — Firefighters battling the McKinney Fire in Northern California on Monday remembered long-time U.S. Forest Service employee Kathy Shoopman, the first publicly identified victim of the fire.The fire burning west of Yreka has killed four people, and crews continue to search the area for other possible victims. The other three have not yet been publicly identified.Shoopman was at home in the small community of Klamath River when the fire started July 29, The Mail Tribune reported. The area was hard hit by the fire, with many homes burned."She had a home there that she'd stayed in for 50 years,...
The Independent

Firefighters battle huge ‘fire tornado’ during 150-acre blaze in California

A so-called “fire tornado” has broken out during a vast wildfire in California spanning nearly 150 acres.Firefighters in the north of the state were already tackling the huge McKinney Fire, which has ravaged more than 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, killed four people and razed scores of buildings since it began 13 days ago.But some 200 firefighters were also called on Wednesday to a huge inferno, dubbed the Sam Fire, which broke out in Los Angeles County.A news helicopter visiting the scene of the vast bush fire in Gorman captured footage of a rare “fire whirl” forming...
Fox News

West, Southwest thunderstorms will bring flood risk

Shower and thunderstorm activity will persist again across the Southwest and Intermountain West on Thursday. A setup that is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies is to blame, and will elevate the risk for flooding. Flood advisories have been issued across the region as the already-saturated...
Jackson Hole Radio

Wildfire season in full swing in the West

Wildfire season is in full swing in the West with wildland fires already claiming over 5 million acres this year to date. Currently 51 large fires are burning in the 13 western states scorching over a million and a half acres and requiring more than 8000 firefighters to manage them.
SFGate

California Fire and Floods Turn a River to 'Sludge,' Killing Thousands of Fish

As a deadly fire continued to burn last week in the Klamath National Forest in Northern California, Kenneth Brink, a local fisherman, counted dead fish in a river that had turned to the consistency of “chocolate milk.”. Brink, 45, a member of the Karuk Tribe, lives in Happy Camp,...
The Independent

Two found dead inside burned out car as McKinney Fire spreads to over 55,400 acres

Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
CBS News

Shrinking Sierra Nevada snowpack threatens California water supply

For more than 75 million Americans living out West, snow melt from the Sierra Nevada is a major source of water. However, the mountain range's snowpack is shrinking, down an average of 23% since 1955. Roger Bales, professor of engineering at the University of California, Merced, joins CBS News to discuss what this could mean for California's water future.
960 The Ref

Major wildfire in Spain forces the evacuation of 1,500

MADRID — (AP) — A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control Sunday, forcing the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province, firefighters said. The head of the local Aragon government, Javier Lamban, said Sunday that the situation...
The Independent

Voices: Drought looms and private companies are failing us – water should be in public hands

We are facing unprecedented weather as a result of the climate crisis. Droughts and extreme heat unlike anything we’ve seen before are putting an enormous strain both on people’s health and the functioning of our services more generally.The worrying news is that, with at least 1.5C temperature rise already baked in, these extreme weather events are only going to increase in frequency and intensity as we move through the climate crisis.As in so many areas, the government is asleep at the wheel. As the country bakes, crops shrivel in the fields, and reservoirs dry up, we have no action,...
natureworldnews.com

What Causes Wildfires?

Wildfires, also known as bushfires and forest fires, are unplanned, uncontrolled, and unpredictable fires in rural and urban areas with combustible vegetation. Dry conditions significantly increase the risk of wildfires, especially during high winds, and they can lead to significant loss of property, crops, and, sadly, animals and people. Wildfire...
Field & Stream

Debris from California Wildfire Causes Massive Fish Kill on the Klamath River

Heavy rain that flooded an area burned by California’s largest wildfire this year is being blamed for a major fish kill on the Klamath River. Biologists with the Karuk Tribe say thousands of suckerfish, salmon, and trout found floating belly up in the river Friday were most likely killed by a plume of debris that washed into the Klamath after three inches of rain fell on areas burned by the McKinney fire on Tuesday. The Tribe says that the storm flushed burned soil, rocks, and downed timber into the river.
Phys.org

Study finds wildfire hazards in residential fences and mulch beds

When building fences and landscaping their properties, homeowners should keep fire safety on the top of their minds, especially if they live in a wildfire-prone region, according to a new study. Across nearly 200 fire experiments, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) burned residential fences and...

