We are facing unprecedented weather as a result of the climate crisis. Droughts and extreme heat unlike anything we’ve seen before are putting an enormous strain both on people’s health and the functioning of our services more generally.The worrying news is that, with at least 1.5C temperature rise already baked in, these extreme weather events are only going to increase in frequency and intensity as we move through the climate crisis.As in so many areas, the government is asleep at the wheel. As the country bakes, crops shrivel in the fields, and reservoirs dry up, we have no action,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO