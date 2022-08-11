COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is on his third defensive coordinator in three years at Missouri, and the Tigers are about to start their fifth different quarterback in the season opener in the last five years. Sounds like a program that should be on shaky ground. Yet for all the change at two of the most important spots within a football program, there are reasons to believe the Tigers are on the cusp of returning to the upper echelon of the SEC. Drinkwitz has finally had a normal year to implement his schemes after inheriting the Tigers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule is relatively favorable and perhaps the best recruiting class in school history has arrived on campus. “Although we’ve had changes in both staff and players, there is a continuity to our program. There’s a foundation to the program that we have and instilled,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s a, ‘This is how we do it around here.’ There’s an understanding of what we expect on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”

