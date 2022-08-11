Read full article on original website
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is on his third defensive coordinator in three years at Missouri, and the Tigers are about to start their fifth different quarterback in the season opener in the last five years. Sounds like a program that should be on shaky ground. Yet for all the change at two of the most important spots within a football program, there are reasons to believe the Tigers are on the cusp of returning to the upper echelon of the SEC. Drinkwitz has finally had a normal year to implement his schemes after inheriting the Tigers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule is relatively favorable and perhaps the best recruiting class in school history has arrived on campus. “Although we’ve had changes in both staff and players, there is a continuity to our program. There’s a foundation to the program that we have and instilled,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s a, ‘This is how we do it around here.’ There’s an understanding of what we expect on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”
It’s not the way the Chicago Sky wanted to go into the WNBA playoffs, but they proved last year they
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New LSU coach Brian Kelly enters the first season of his 10-year contract facing the type of rebuilding project the unranked Tigers haven’t seen in decades. The last time LSU entered a season outside the AP Top 25 was the late summer of 2000 — when the Tigers had a new coach named Nick Saban. LSU wound up going 8-4 that season, a sharp improvement from 3-8 in 1999. By the end of the 2003 season, The Tigers were celebrating the second national championship in program history. LSU has since won national titles in 2007 under Les Miles, who took over after Saban left for the NFL in 2005, and in 2019 under Ed Orgeron, who took over when Miles was fired in 2016.
