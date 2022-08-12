Read full article on original website
Top Speed
KTM Electric ADV Is The Answer To All Your Off-road Needs
KTM is arguably the most successful bikemaker in the off-road world with over 15 Dakar titles under its belt. Using all this knowledge, the Austrian giant has given us some epic adventure bikes and it’s not long until we see an electric ADV join the party. While the world...
Top Speed
The Toyota MR2 Could Lead To the Revival Mazda’s Iconic Rotary Engine
There is a lot going on in the world of Toyota. Holding the title of the largest automaker in the world requires constant progress. Every day we are getting breaking news about the possible Toyota MR2 successor. One day it’s a small four-cylinder turbo and the next day it’s a hybrid.
Top Speed
This PininFarina Fuga Concept Promises That You’ll Drive It in the Future
Every car enthusiast at some point has wondered, if I was going to build a concept car, what would it look like? Yet, very few of us ever get to the point of actually pulling out a pencil and paper to start sketching. What if you took the next step and actually dedicated countless hours to your idea? Then you’d be Alberto Perona, who recently created a concept car for his bachelor thesis. The result is the "Pininfarina Fuga", a 2035 model year hypersport EV. We’ll break down his future vehicle to see how dreams could turn into reality.
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time
The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
Top Speed
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing
Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
Top Speed
Can F1 Champion, Nico Rosberg, Handle the Rimac Nevera?
2016 Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg is a diehard Rimac fan. Since 2020, he has been closely watching the development of the C_Two, and as of August 2022, he is the proud owner of a Nevera supercar. And we are not talking about an ordinary Nevera, but unit #001. Nico made the trip to Rimac HQ in Croatia to check the development of the supercar, and after that, his supercar was delivered to his home in Monaco.
Top Speed
Audi Extremity Concept is the Quad of the Future
Audi isn’t exactly in the business of making off-roaders, but that hasn’t stopped the creativity of a certain dude to create an off-road quad-bike that can go over all terrain. It’s called the Audi Extremity Concept, and the rendering is a creation of Annan Li, wherein he imagined what an ATV from the brand with four rings will look like.
Top Speed
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
Top Speed
2023 Honda HR-V Review: A Desirable Subcompact SUV With Few Flaws
The Honda HR-V is now into its third generation of production. With a complete refresh, the HR-V is back in a big way, in order to stay relevant in what is a fiercely competitive market. Ever since 2016, the HR-V has maintained impressive sales figures with over 700,000 units sold up to last month.
Top Speed
No Drama: The Future BMW M3 EV Will Be Revolutionary In Every Way
BMW’s performance division is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, and we are months away from the launch of the M2 Coupe and its second M-specific car after the M1 supercar, the XM. The M2 Coupe will be the final full-fat M car before the subdivision embarks on the hybrid and full electrification journey. If that is true, the M3 EV will arrive sooner than we thought. But there is nothing to worry about because M boss, Frank Van Meel, has assured us that “it will always be an M3”, something ‘groundbreaking.’
Top Speed
This Rendering of a Modern Bugatti EB 110 LM Makes a Strong Case for a Comeback
The EB 110 is a mid-engine sports car produced by Bugatti from 1991 until 2002 and the only model the company built during that period. During that period Bugatti was under Romano Artioli and when EB 110 production ended, it moved under Volkswagen ownership, after filing for bankruptcy. With only 139 units built, the EB 110 is a very rare beauty. So, what if it will make a comeback? Instagram artist loveghvst tried to imagine a modern EB 110, and not only that. He also gave it the Le Mans treatment and a Bugatti Chiron engine under the hood.
Top Speed
How Much Would You Pay to Take Home a Daytona-Winning BMW M8 GTE?
2022 is a big year for BMW’s performance division, with the brand announcing models like the M3 Touring, the M4 CSL, and the M Hybrid V8. The year-long celebration will continue with the first public appearance of the M4 CSL, the new 2023 M8 Competition, and the racing champion M8 GTE from the 2020 Le Mans Daytona. In addition, in collaboration with BMW North America, BMW M will offer the M8 GTE — the actual racecar — for sale to a lucky collector.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2023 Aston Martin Vantage V12 Roadster
While Aston Martin is preparing for a transition towards electricity, we get to experience the last V-12-powered models. Among them is the 2023 Aston Martin V-12 Vantage, which is one of the last British Muscle cars. The fixed-head V-12 coupe debuted in March 2022 and now, we get spy footage of the upcoming, open-top variant of the British sports car, almost completely revealed with little camo.
Top Speed
BMW and Toyota’s Latest Partnership Could Reshape the Automotive Industry
With the increasing sales of battery-powered electric vehicles, the future of clean and green motoring is nearer than anticipated. However, a rare alternative to BEVs is hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars. But you know it, and I know it, the concept has been a big flop in the past. However, carmakers have been busy experimenting with the limits and possibilities that could be achieved with hydrogen power. Besides the two mainstream brands, Toyota and Hyundai, which have an edge in the market, it seems that BMW will follow the same path and launch its first mass-production hydrogen-powered SUV by the end of 2025. A report from Nikkei Asia confirms that the Bavarian automaker will take all the help needed from Toyota to fulfill what was once a dream.
Top Speed
This TAG Heuer Smartwatch Lets You Control Your Porsche
Watches and cars always go hand-in-hand. That’s because most car enthusiasts also happen to like watches, which is why automakers collaborating with watchmakers isn’t that rare. Just recently, for example, Honda teamed up with Seiko for the creation of a watch that celebrates the launch of the Civic Type R. This latest one, however, is TAG Heuer and Porsche collaborating in the creation of a truly unique smartwatch.
Top Speed
2022 Hyundai Elantra N: Serious Thrills In A Small Package
Hyundai is aiming to make its “N” models as synonymous with sportiness as an “M” on a BMW or a “V” adorning a Cadillac, and the rush of new, performance-enhanced models from the automaker continues to grow. The Elantra N is the newest entrant into the “N” stable that closely competes with the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
Top Speed
Brabus Just Proved that Aftermarket Tuners Aren’t Ready for EVs
We live in a world where EVs are taking over, and just like with the rest of the world, the tuners will have to do some serious changes if they want to stay relevant. With no V-8 or inline-six engines to modify, they will have to adapt to the current reality. Brabus is one of the first tuners to offer improvements for electric cars, and while right now it didn’t find a solution to improve the power output of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, it did manage to improve the car’s range a little.
Top Speed
Here’s Why The Nissan Ariya EV Is a Game Changer
The Nissan Leaf once was the most popular electric car in the world. Now, with the coming of its spiritual successor, the stunning Nissan Ariya, we are witnessing the dawn of a whole new era for the Japanese manufacturer we grew to love. As strange as it sounds, the Nissan Ariya EV could become a game-changer for Nissan.
Road & Track
You Need a 3800 HP V-8 to Break 500 MPH
A 500-mph car doesn’t run on willpower or good intentions. Nothing about it is standardized. It’s all hand-built, every element demon-tweaked and optimized. Compromise isn’t an option. Any screwup will be catastrophic. Faith motivates, but science guides decisions. And the scientist building the massively turbocharged 560-cid V-8 engine is 83-year-old Kenny Duttweiler.
Top Speed
Customized to Perfection: Dodge Charger Redeye Widebody RS Edition
The seventh generation Dodge Charger was launched in 2011 and with exception of a small facelift in 2015, it continued pretty much unchanged. The only changes to the lineup were the addition of new, more powerful models. In 2015, Dodge added the Hellcat, and then in 2021 it updated this even further with the addition of a Redeye package. However, the Charger’s are numbered, as Dodge is preparing to replace the four-door muscle cars with an electric model. But, until that happens, the current Redeye is still enjoying a lot of attention from tuners. This latest Widebody RS Edition presented by Road Show International prove that the Charger Redeye can be customized to perfection.
