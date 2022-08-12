ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
BBC

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea manager to face FA inquiry over referee Taylor comments

The FA will investigate Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following Sunday's post-match comments about referee Anthony Taylor. Tuchel was angry after Harry Kane's equaliser six minutes into stoppage time earned Tottenham a dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. The German suggested that Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE

