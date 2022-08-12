Read full article on original website
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea manager to face FA inquiry over referee Taylor comments
The FA will investigate Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following Sunday's post-match comments about referee Anthony Taylor. Tuchel was angry after Harry Kane's equaliser six minutes into stoppage time earned Tottenham a dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. The German suggested that Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. "I...
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
