KTLA

L.A. area kids get ready to return to the classroom

It’s back-to-school week for hundreds of thousands of students in Southern California. Students from Los Angeles and Orange counties will be returning to the classroom this week, many returning to normal in-person instruction for the first time in years. The Los Angeles Unified School District welcomes kids back into the classroom on Monday, but on […]
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
spectrumnews1.com

Parents are shelling out more money for back-to-school spending

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Parents are shelling out big bucks for back-to-school shopping with the school year around the corner. As inflation rises to a 40-year-high, parents are ponying up an estimated $660 this back-to-school shopping season, an 8% increase from the previous year, global consulting firm Deloitte reported.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

California school district sued over slave cotton field

A cotton field planted at a Hollywood school to teach students about the horrors of slavery caused emotional distress to a Black woman’s child, according to a lawsuit seeking damages in California. Rashunda Pitts says her daughter has been traumatized by the episode, according to the Los Angeles lawsuit,...
#Los Angeles School#School Supplies#Go To School#Absenteeism#An Education
orangecountytribune.com

School security will be mulled

A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
americanmilitarynews.com

Man arrested for California college tuition scheme that targeted veterans

A Los Angeles man has been arrested for counterfeiting tuition waivers for families of veterans, duping University of California and California State University schools out of half a million dollars in the process, state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced. Don Azul was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly posing as...
spectrumnews1.com

LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
foxla.com

Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
