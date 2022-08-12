Read full article on original website
LAUSD welcoming students back to school with new COVID rules, safety warnings, more teachers
Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school on Monday as Los Angeles Unified School District opened its new year.
theeastsiderla.com
A chronically absent Boyle Heights student gets a visit and encouragement from LAUSD superintendent
Boyle Heights -- Fifteen-year-old Yordi Luna had not been very enthusiastic about school. In fact, his mom, using a security camera, saw that Yordi was often at home, not at school. “I felt like I really didn’t need it,” said the Garfield High sophomore. “I just felt like I had...
L.A. area kids get ready to return to the classroom
It’s back-to-school week for hundreds of thousands of students in Southern California. Students from Los Angeles and Orange counties will be returning to the classroom this week, many returning to normal in-person instruction for the first time in years. The Los Angeles Unified School District welcomes kids back into the classroom on Monday, but on […]
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
spectrumnews1.com
Parents are shelling out more money for back-to-school spending
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Parents are shelling out big bucks for back-to-school shopping with the school year around the corner. As inflation rises to a 40-year-high, parents are ponying up an estimated $660 this back-to-school shopping season, an 8% increase from the previous year, global consulting firm Deloitte reported.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
California school district sued over slave cotton field
A cotton field planted at a Hollywood school to teach students about the horrors of slavery caused emotional distress to a Black woman’s child, according to a lawsuit seeking damages in California. Rashunda Pitts says her daughter has been traumatized by the episode, according to the Los Angeles lawsuit,...
NBC Los Angeles
Black Woman Sues Over Cotton Picking Project at Daughter's Hollywood School
A Black woman has filed a civil rights suit on behalf of her daughter against Los Angeles Unified and the Board of Education, alleging the girl suffered emotional distress after a cotton picking field was set up at her Hollywood school in 2017 as an instructional tool about what life was like for slaves.
Teacher shortage: What some SoCal districts are facing as new school year starts
Experts say low pay, increasing cost of living, retirement and the pandemic are all reasons for the shortage of teachers across the country. As a result, some districts have had to hire underprepared or under-qualified teachers to fill the need.
Public school enrollment is declining statewide. Here's how SoCal districts are responding
Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped by more than 110,000, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. Reasons include declining birth rates, migration, as well as shifts to private and home education.
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers are golden ticket to nowhere for some of LA's homeless
LOS ANGELES — In the heart of Skid Row, Anay Castillo is still holding onto the promise of a golden ticket — a federal Emergency Housing Voucher that will pay her rent. If only she could find a landlord to accept it. Castillo is waiting patiently while living...
orangecountytribune.com
School security will be mulled
A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man arrested for California college tuition scheme that targeted veterans
A Los Angeles man has been arrested for counterfeiting tuition waivers for families of veterans, duping University of California and California State University schools out of half a million dollars in the process, state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced. Don Azul was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly posing as...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
9 Free Perks You Can Get With a Library Card
If you think all you can get with your library card are physical books, it's time to take another look at your library's offerings. Many local library branches offer additional perks everyone in the...
foxla.com
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space
The home, built in 1949, was originally designed to be constructed around an electric organ. The post A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Former SDSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty in Shooting Death of LA Resident
A former San Diego State football player pleaded not guilty this week in the March shooting death of a man out walking his dog in Los Angeles. Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, is charged with murder in the slaying of Marcos Sandoval, 52. He was transferred to California on Aug. 3...
