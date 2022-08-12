Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
ketk.com
Longview ISD students head back to class after summer break
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – School is back in session in Longview, and teachers said they felt the first day jitters were in the air Monday at Bramlette Elementary School. “I’m a little nervous but very excited,” said Ms. Taylor, a first grade teacher. “I spent four years training for this.”
Tyler ISD students return to classes
TYLER, Texas — School is back in session Monday for Tyler ISD. The kids lined up just outside of Rice Elementary in Tyler, ready to walk in through those doors for the first time this year and they were full of excitement. It's important your kid gets a nutritious...
East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating
TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts. East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success. John...
Welcome back to school, Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set and ready to go for the new school year as students returned to their schools this morning. At Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, little past 7a.m., kids started making their way to their new classrooms and parents were excited to drop off their kids at school.
Overton ISD hires full-time school resource officer
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD announced Monday they will have their first full-time school resource officer this year. Officer Chuck McDonald has over 26 years of experience in law enforcement, and his presence will provide an “added level of security and safety for our students and staff,” according to district officials. McDonald will be […]
Local high school students share their thoughts on first day of class
TEXAS, USA — A melodious beat rang through the air early Monday morning as students at Tyler Legacy High School walked into a new school year's rhythm. The school's drumline and cheerleading squad were posted outside greeting students bright and early at the main entrance. Geoffrey Sherman, Tyler Legacy's...
inforney.com
HISD approves new hires for 2022-2023 school year
The Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees approved the hiring of six new faculty members during their regular meeting on Tuesday. They approved every new personnel recommendation after discussions in their closed session. Previously a Teacher Specialist, Courtney Jarrell is returning to Henderson Middle School this year as...
inforney.com
Smith County districts fare well in TEA accountability ratings after pandemic pause
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Monday released its 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. Despite effects of the COVID pandemic, no Smith County school district earned lower than a B rating overall. Five of 10 districts earned an A, including Bullard, Lindale, Troup, Whitehouse and UT...
inforney.com
Teacher certifications called into question in LISD board meeting
Hostility flared once again during the public comments portion of Thursday evening’s Laneville ISD School Board meeting as Laneville resident, and former LISD employee Suzanne Kinard addressed the board with questions surrounding the certification of several school employees. Kinard presented available board members with documentation from the State Board...
“Better ways to keep our children safe:” A Parent Opposes the Guardian Program
Employees carrying guns is dangerous and not an evidence-based way for schools to prevent gun violence. Safety in schools starts with safety in the community. School leaders — including school boards, superintendents, principals and teachers — should voice their support for gun violence prevention laws with state and federal policymakers.
inforney.com
Kilgore library director recognized for 5 years of service
Kilgore Public Library Director Stacey Cole was recognized, applauded and awarded for five years of service to the city and its community of book lovers. City Manager Josh Selleck recounted Cole’s accomplishments since becoming KPL director. “Stacey came to us five years ago. She had worked for KISD and...
inforney.com
Trinity Valley Community College president announces retirement
Trinity Valley Community College President Jerry King, Ed.D announced his retirement from the college Monday. King will retire at the end of the spring semester following his 45th year of service to the institution. “After much thought, reflection, discussion, and prayer, I have made the decision to retire at the...
inforney.com
Dream of helping children becoming a reality
Before Danielle Jones passed away in 2015, her dream was to help children in the foster care system make their way to permanent homes. Jones was a CPS worker for Smith County who became inspired to join the field of social work by her aunt, Tammy Kegarise. Kegarise, who has been a foster parent for 19 years, made Jones aware of the foster care system by the many children that would come in and out of her home.
ketk.com
Longview parents say their children were left on bus for hours
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Montessori Prep Academy is a school for children 3-6 years of age. According to the district, on Monday afternoon, a bus picking up children from the school had mechanical issues causing a delay in drop off. “I didn’t know where he was, where...
inforney.com
Fundraiser for Jeremy Cotham College Scholarship at Jersey Mike's
A fundraiser for the Jeremy Cotham Sports Journalism Memorial Scholarship Fund is scheduled for Thursday at Jersey Mike’s in East Texas. A portion (10%) of purchases go to Jeremy’s scholarship fund. Jersey Mike’s stores taking part are located at 4754 S. Broadway (903-561-4955) and 1690 S. Beckham Ave....
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
ktbb.com
TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project
TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
KTRE
Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy
A Texas Tech University Health Science Center pharmacist has received a patent for repurposing antipsychotic drugs to treat cancers. "I have seen a great improvement in my seasonal allergies.”. Health officials say new cases of COVID-19 trend downward in East Texas. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT. |
KSLA
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
ketk.com
Hill’s Pet Nutrition talks Clear the Shelters, steps to take before adoption
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – JoAnn Fuller with Hill’s Pet Nutrition stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about how the organization supports Clear the Shelters, and what steps should be taken before a family decides to adopt. Fuller talked about how Hill’s provides resources to help inform people in choosing a pet to adopt.
