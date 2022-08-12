ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Samsung executive gives details of the Galaxy Watch 5's advanced sleep monitoring

Sleep tracking is becoming a more prominent feature of smartwatches these days, and many companies are working on delivering better sleep tracking capabilities to their smartwatch lineups. Samsung has recently announced its newest smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and now a Samsung executive has shared how the sleep monitoring of the new watches has been improved, reports The Korea Herald.
Phone Arena

The taskbar on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also come to older Z Folds

It has been almost a week since Samsung revealed its two newest foldables - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. And while most reviews have focused on just how impressive the hardware of these two smartphones truly is, one department in which they are both lacking is software.
Phone Arena

25% Android users considering switching to iPhone, largely thanks to iOS 16: survey

Update: An earlier version of this article said that 49 percent of Android users want to switch to iOS. The article has been updated for clarity. The Android space has a new player, Google, and it has been well received by North America, while Samsung is claiming that its new foldable phones are making people ditch other companies (Could it be hinting at Apple?). Late last year J.P.Morgan had said that the budget iPhone SE could help attract more than a billion Android users. So, what's the current sentiment? Security company Beyond Identity surveyed 1,003 Americans to find out.
Phone Arena

Get professional with the Sony Xperia Pro-I - now $600 off for a limited time!

Mobile photography has come a long way, and today you can snap a few good photos with practically any phone out there. However, if you want to go professional, or you’re a photography enthusiast looking to up your game, there’s a solution and it’s called Sony Xperia Pro-I. This smartphone is maybe one of the few (if not the only one, actually) who deserve the “Pro” label in its name. It comes with a huge 1-inch sensor taken from Sony’s compact camera lineup, more specifically - the RX100 mark VII.
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch nears as they appear for the FCC pilgrimage

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have made their scheduled FCC appearance under the disguise of model numbers GE2AE, GQML3, GP4BC, and GVU6C, unearthed by MySmartPrice. This indicates that Google is prepared to unleash them on our unsuspecting heads some time after the kids return to the classroom and start pestering their parents about the iPhone 14. As a reminder, the Pixel 6 first appeared there as the GR1YH, while the Pixel 6 Pro carried the model number GF5KQ.
Phone Arena

This unassuming new phone exposes the hypocrisy of modern iPhone and Galaxy flagships

In the past couple of weeks, I have had the pleasure of using a device that many of you probably haven't heard of. I certainly did not have high hopes or expectations for it either. That device is the Asus Zenfone 9, which arrived in the office one summer day, an occasion I completely ignored until one of my co-workers that also shares an obsession with compact phones told me about this "really cool new phone" I should check out.
AOL Corp

The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%

Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
Phone Arena

Google surprises Pixel users with an August release of stable Android 13

It's only the middle of August but Go Pixel users by releasing Android 13 this afternoon. For example, Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel users until October 19th of last year. For Pixel 6 series users, the update to Android 13 is going to improve the under-display fingerprint sensor which has been sluggish in Android 12. Personally, this writer has seen a huge improvement after installing Android 13 beta 4.1.
Phone Arena

Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line

Right now, if you want to carry a smartphone that gives you the option of using a larger, tablet-sized display, your only option is to buy a foldable phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N, Huawei Mate X2, and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. If the latest rumors are right, we could even be adding the Pixel Fold (or Notepad) to that list. All of these phones open along the horizontal axis to reveal a larger tablet-sized display.
Phone Arena

Galaxy Watch 5 is thicker and heavier than Samsung led us to believe

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 models have finally been revealed and Google's Pixel Watch and Apple's Watch Series 8 are on the horizon. Things that get the most attention when it comes to the best smartwatches are screen size, health and fitness features and sensors, battery life, software, and dimensions, and it seems like a good many smartwatch manufacturers have not been entirely honest about the last bit.
Phone Arena

Android has written off Face ID way too soon

Face recognition has been around on smartphones for more than a decade, but only after Apple introduced Face ID on the iPhone X as a much more secure face recognition method, Android phone makers started paying closer attention. Fast forward to current days, and those early adopters of the secure...
Phone Arena

Redesigned entry-level iPad has reportedly entered production

As tablet sales have started dwindling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone and their mother wanted to buy one, Apple is preparing to step up its game. The iPad has long dominated the tablet market, but it seems that the Cupertino company wants to go the extra mile in cementing its position on top.
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
notebookcheck.net

Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light

A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
