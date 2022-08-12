Read full article on original website
Samsung executive gives details of the Galaxy Watch 5's advanced sleep monitoring
Sleep tracking is becoming a more prominent feature of smartwatches these days, and many companies are working on delivering better sleep tracking capabilities to their smartwatch lineups. Samsung has recently announced its newest smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and now a Samsung executive has shared how the sleep monitoring of the new watches has been improved, reports The Korea Herald.
The taskbar on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also come to older Z Folds
It has been almost a week since Samsung revealed its two newest foldables - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. And while most reviews have focused on just how impressive the hardware of these two smartphones truly is, one department in which they are both lacking is software.
Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at one of its highest ever discounts
No longer available directly from its manufacturer now that a supercharged 2022 edition is a thing, the 2020-released iPad Air can still be had by Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart shoppers... at frequent and often hefty discounts. Priced back in the day at $600 and up, the Apple A14...
25% Android users considering switching to iPhone, largely thanks to iOS 16: survey
Update: An earlier version of this article said that 49 percent of Android users want to switch to iOS. The article has been updated for clarity. The Android space has a new player, Google, and it has been well received by North America, while Samsung is claiming that its new foldable phones are making people ditch other companies (Could it be hinting at Apple?). Late last year J.P.Morgan had said that the budget iPhone SE could help attract more than a billion Android users. So, what's the current sentiment? Security company Beyond Identity surveyed 1,003 Americans to find out.
Get professional with the Sony Xperia Pro-I - now $600 off for a limited time!
Mobile photography has come a long way, and today you can snap a few good photos with practically any phone out there. However, if you want to go professional, or you’re a photography enthusiast looking to up your game, there’s a solution and it’s called Sony Xperia Pro-I. This smartphone is maybe one of the few (if not the only one, actually) who deserve the “Pro” label in its name. It comes with a huge 1-inch sensor taken from Sony’s compact camera lineup, more specifically - the RX100 mark VII.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got less valuable when upgrading to the Z Flip 4 (kind of)
Foldable phones might have dropped in price in the last year or two, but let’s not kid ourselves — they are still premium pieces of tech that are not easily available to most people. Just like with other expensive phones, though, one silver lining is the option to trade in another phone in exchange for a lower price.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch nears as they appear for the FCC pilgrimage
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have made their scheduled FCC appearance under the disguise of model numbers GE2AE, GQML3, GP4BC, and GVU6C, unearthed by MySmartPrice. This indicates that Google is prepared to unleash them on our unsuspecting heads some time after the kids return to the classroom and start pestering their parents about the iPhone 14. As a reminder, the Pixel 6 first appeared there as the GR1YH, while the Pixel 6 Pro carried the model number GF5KQ.
This unassuming new phone exposes the hypocrisy of modern iPhone and Galaxy flagships
In the past couple of weeks, I have had the pleasure of using a device that many of you probably haven't heard of. I certainly did not have high hopes or expectations for it either. That device is the Asus Zenfone 9, which arrived in the office one summer day, an occasion I completely ignored until one of my co-workers that also shares an obsession with compact phones told me about this "really cool new phone" I should check out.
Samsung attempts to enhance software optimization on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
Most users should know by now that foldables are far from perfect. They are bulky, expensive and have oftentimes been plagued by durability concerns. However, these are just some of the more fatal (and thus more prominent) flaws of foldable smartphones. One less discussed issue of foldables is how little...
Google surprises Pixel users with an August release of stable Android 13
It's only the middle of August but Go Pixel users by releasing Android 13 this afternoon. For example, Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel users until October 19th of last year. For Pixel 6 series users, the update to Android 13 is going to improve the under-display fingerprint sensor which has been sluggish in Android 12. Personally, this writer has seen a huge improvement after installing Android 13 beta 4.1.
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 'Light' mode boosts battery life
Samsung has resurrected the basic performance mode of old Notes on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 and it differs from the usual battery-saver optimizations of One UI. The new setting has been put to the test by Redditor Dudi4PoLFr with some pretty interesting results. Preorder the...
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Right now, if you want to carry a smartphone that gives you the option of using a larger, tablet-sized display, your only option is to buy a foldable phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N, Huawei Mate X2, and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. If the latest rumors are right, we could even be adding the Pixel Fold (or Notepad) to that list. All of these phones open along the horizontal axis to reveal a larger tablet-sized display.
Galaxy Watch 5 is thicker and heavier than Samsung led us to believe
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 models have finally been revealed and Google's Pixel Watch and Apple's Watch Series 8 are on the horizon. Things that get the most attention when it comes to the best smartwatches are screen size, health and fitness features and sensors, battery life, software, and dimensions, and it seems like a good many smartwatch manufacturers have not been entirely honest about the last bit.
Android has written off Face ID way too soon
Face recognition has been around on smartphones for more than a decade, but only after Apple introduced Face ID on the iPhone X as a much more secure face recognition method, Android phone makers started paying closer attention. Fast forward to current days, and those early adopters of the secure...
Redesigned entry-level iPad has reportedly entered production
As tablet sales have started dwindling in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone and their mother wanted to buy one, Apple is preparing to step up its game. The iPad has long dominated the tablet market, but it seems that the Cupertino company wants to go the extra mile in cementing its position on top.
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon right now, including Apple Watch 7 and AirPods Pro
Amazon is currently running some awesome discounts on a bunch of Apple devices (which, mind you, don't get discounted that often). The retailer has deals on the latest Apple Watch Series 7, on the 9th gen Apple iPad (from 2021), and the AirPods and AirPods Pro. Apple Watch Series 7...
Vote now: If money was no issue, which type of foldable phone would you prefer: clamshell or phone-tablet?
It’s the era of the foldable phone! Like it or not, these flexible devices are here to stay - all the major players are either into their third or fourth generation of foldables, or working on a prototype (looking at you, Apple!). And even though many of the drawbacks...
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
