PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
wosu.org
Franklin County jail phasing out in-person visits
One of Franklin County's two jails is phasing out in-person visitations and moving to an all-virtual system for incarcerated individuals to spend time with loved ones. Instead of traditional visits once a week, people incarcerated at the Jackson Pike facility will receive two free 20-minute virtual visits a week. Additional visits can be purchased at low cost, the sheriff's office said.
wosu.org
Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country
The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
Gang member sentenced in 2 Hilltop fatal shootings from 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilltop gang member was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for the shooting deaths of two people four years ago, one of whom was a pregnant woman. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said 23-year-old Mario Wade was sentenced after being found guilty of aggravated murder on Monday.
sciotopost.com
Man Wanted for Questioning After Sheriff Finds A Man Dead, Arrested in Ross County
ROSS – A man who was wanted for questioning around the death of a 42-year-old man in Pike county has been arrested. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36 pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio.
Stolen Hyundai crash linked to another deadly theft and wreck from July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The survivor of a deadly stolen Hyundai crash in Columbus is now in the hospital again after wrecking another stolen Hyundai on Tuesday. Four people were hospitalized after a city garbage truck collided with the stolen car around 9:30 a.m. near Westerville Road and Albert Avenue. The Clinton Township Police Department […]
Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
Mt. Orab man indicted on 10 counts of rape, 20 counts of pandering obscenity, 20 counts of illegal use of nudity-oriented material
A grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas handed down a 50 count indictment on a Mt. Orab man accused of rape, illegal use of a m
East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
Police: Man shot after breaking into west Columbus apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot when police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in west Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Pearway Lane for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers found […]
wosu.org
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it's 'probable' that Dublin broke anti-discrimination laws
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it is “probable” that the city of Dublin broke state law by discriminating against the elderly with recent zoning changes. The new city law followed a suspicious fire that broke out amid a months-long neighborhood dispute. Scott and Priscilla Hamilton bought a...
Man dies after crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
wosu.org
Columbus school board delays levy and bond issue that was slated for November ballot
The Columbus Board of Education has put off plans to place a permanent improvement levy and temporary bond issue on the November ballot. The levy campaign came as the district remains mired in a public and sometimes ugly labor fight with the teachers’ union. Speaking at the Tuesday meeting,...
1980 Ohio cold case murder solved thanks to DNA
DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division.
