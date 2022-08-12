Read full article on original website
2022 Block Island Triathlon great in any weather
They came as friends, families, athletes, and amateurs, all to take a run at the 2022 Block Island Triathlon. Some have done triathlons for years, some just started their training recently, and some did iton a whim, just because they thought they could. This year’s triathlon, organized by the New...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No idling
The following was sent to Interstate Navigation and copied to The Block Island Times:. Now, as a parent, I enjoy seeing the 13- mile passage through the eyes of my own children. The new Interstate boats are bigger, the seats more comfortable and the snacks and drinks much improved, but in essence the experience is unchanged.
Crafting a better, more local message
It’s been talked about more than once this summer – if you allow one or two businesses to dominate the sound waves, they end up defining the brand. The message has been repeated at one meeting after another, and this week it was at the Block Island Tourism Council’s meeting on Wednesday, August 10.
School construction project costs increasing
The Chair of the School Committee sought advice from the Town Council on how to handle an unexpected cost increase in its planned school renovation project at the council’s meeting on August 1. School Chair Jessica Willi said she wished to take the opportunity to inform both the Town Council and the public about the funding shortfall from the Rhode Island Department of Education and that the school did not want to proceed with the project without being absolutely transparent about the situation.
Enrollment open for Lyme Disease vaccine clinical trial
Care Access is currently enrolling people aged five and up in a Phase Three trial for a vaccine for Lyme disease developed by Pfizer. The vaccines became available on Block Island on August 5, and Dr. Thomas Warcup of the Block Island Medical Center is an investigator in the trial.
