Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Britons are giving up their pets in 'numbers not seen since the 2008 financial crash' due to cost-of-living crisis
Cash-strapped Britons are giving up their family pets in numbers not seen since the 2008 financial crash as the cost-of-living soars. Battersea animal charity have 206 dogs and 164 cats currently being looked after at its rehoming centres. Dogs Trust currently has 692 dogs needing homes in 21 centres across...
PETS・
NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’
The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I will have to go hungry so I can pay my energy bills – without electricity my boy will die
A CARER has told how she will have to go hungry to pay for electricity for equipment that keeps her boy alive. Isaac Blake, nine, suffers with Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome - which requires 24/7 care and specialist equipment to keep him alive. His guardian, Maxine Rothchester has been taking care of...
Rental evictions rise 39% in three months and charity warns it could become worse as tenants grapple with the cost-of-living crisis
The number of households being evicted from their rental property has risen 39 per cent in three months, government figures have revealed. There were 3,405 households in the private rental sector evicted by bailiffs in England between April and June this year. It is an increase of 39 per cent...
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
Truss putting millions of vulnerable people ‘at risk of real destitution’, says Sunak
Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss was today accused by rival Rishi Sunak of putting vulnerable people “at risk of real destitution” after she indicated she will put tax cuts and fracking above support payments for families facing unaffordable fuel bills.At a hustings event in Cheltenham, Ms Truss said she wanted to “deal with the issue of high costs”, but insisted she would not spell out how she would do so until she is installed in Downing Street in September.Asked how she would deal with the cost-of-living crisis which will see millions of Britons facing domestic energy bills of £3,500...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Last man living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to move despite council’s £35,000 offer
A retired bank worker is the last person living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ which is due to be razed to the ground - but he’s refusing to move.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the sole occupant in a block of 128 flats, after the last of around 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes on Stanhope Place are all scheduled for demolition.But Nick refuses to leave - despite the council’s attempts to buy him out.Nick says council officials have offered him £35,000 plus two years’ rent somewhere else if he moves.They want to flatten Stanhope...
ohmymag.co.uk
Expert reveals simple fridge hacks to save money
With the cost of living increasing by a staggering 10%—a record breaking hike in prices when compared to previous years, experts at consumer champions Which? have revealed the ultimate fridge hack to save you hundreds each month. The importance of properly storing your food. According to the experts, one...
Tavistock transgender clinic could face mass legal action 'from 1,000 families of children who claim they were rushed into taking life-altering puberty blockers' weeks after NHS shut it down in wake of damning report
Former patients of the NHS's controversial gender identity clinic for children may now take legal action against it. Thousands of young people were treated by the Tavistock centre in north London – and in many cases were prescribed powerful drugs to delay the onset of adolescence. But now the...
Seven out of 10 Brits providing homes for Ukraine refugees says cost-of-living crisis is hitting their ability to help their guests
Seven in 10 UK sponsors of Ukrainian refugees say their ability to provide support has been hindered by the cost-of-living crisis, new figures have suggested. Some 21 per cent of people who have or are currently hosting Ukrainians in their homes said the rising cost of living has affected their ability to provide support 'quite a lot', the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Brits on Universal Credit sanctions denied £326 cost of living payment
BRITS on Universal Credit who have had their benefits stopped won't get a £326 cost of living payment, it was revealed today. The lump sum to help millions cope with spiralling prices and soaring inflation started hitting bank accounts last month. So far more than seven million low income...
BBC
Wales only part of UK to see employment fall
Unemployment in Wales continues to be low but it has become the only UK area where the number of people employed fell in the three months to June. The jobless rate is 3.8%, the same as for the UK as a whole, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
We need radical thinking now to fix energy emergency and save Brits from ruin
AT last there is serious talk of limiting the soaring energy price cap, following weeks of ever-worsening predictions of unaffordable fuel bills and vague promises of handouts. The Treasury is working up plans to cut the proposed price cap increase by at least £400 with a government-backed lending scheme for...
Grandfather, 85, taken to hospital after fall while waiting for care assessment
A grandfather fell, wounded his head and was taken to hospital while waiting for a social care assessment to enable him to go into a care home, his family said.Douglas Barton has been the sole carer of his father Derek, who was living in a “granny annex” attached to the family home in Essex, for the past seven years.The 85-year-old’s needs significantly increased after he was discharged from hospital following a stroke – his second – in April.Despite it being agreed that his father would need care at home upon discharge, Mr Barton said the council told him they were...
Are office jobs more difficult than manual labour? Builders tell GMB nothing is more exhausting than being on a site while businessman says a day of mental tasks 'is much tougher'
Scientists have found that a long day sitting at a desk can be just as tiring as manual work. Builders and entrepreneurs Sam Hughes, 28, and Brad Hanson, 38, aka The Bald Builders spoke to Charlotte Hawkins and Robert Rinder on Good Morning Britain and said 'there's nothing more exhausting than being on a building site'.
BBC
Infected blood victims to get £100,000 compensation
More than 4,000 UK victims of the infected blood scandal are to receive interim compensation of £100,000 each, the government has announced. It will be given to those whose health is failing after developing blood-borne viruses like hepatitis and HIV as well as partners of people who have died.
BBC
Shropshire's NHS health and care system declares critical incident
A county's whole NHS health and care system has declared a critical incident due to "continued and unprecedented pressures" on services. NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said several issues were causing extended waiting times to access hospital beds. Its hospitals were seeing "significant levels of Covid-19" alongside a high number...
Liz Truss' tax plan will kick millions into destitution, says Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak last night claimed millions of people risk being 'kicked into destitution' under Liz Truss as he delivered an excoriating attack of her economic policy. In a brutal blue-on-blue blow, the ex-chancellor said his Tory leadership rival's plans to cut tax to help families through the cost of living crisis would be worth 'precisely zero' to pensioners.
Comments / 0