A grandfather fell, wounded his head and was taken to hospital while waiting for a social care assessment to enable him to go into a care home, his family said.Douglas Barton has been the sole carer of his father Derek, who was living in a “granny annex” attached to the family home in Essex, for the past seven years.The 85-year-old’s needs significantly increased after he was discharged from hospital following a stroke – his second – in April.Despite it being agreed that his father would need care at home upon discharge, Mr Barton said the council told him they were...

HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO