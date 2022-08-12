ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood, Long Beach Poly Volleyball Highlights

The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Lancers alum JP Crawford. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Top Long Beach Volleyball Teams Open Season at Lakewood/Molten Tournament

The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The first weekend of the volleyball season went well for the top teams in Long Beach and the Moore League, with Lakewood, Poly, Wilson, Millikan, and Cabrillo all competing in the Lakewood/Molten Tournament. The Lancers and Jackrabbits compete in the Division 1 bracket at Artesia while Wilson and Millikan competed in Division 2 at Wilson; the teams went a combined 6-2 on the day with the Lancers, Bruins and Rams all going 2-0.
LONG BEACH, CA
calmatters.network

Help on the way for Long Beach Little League legend Al Huntley

Al Huntley dedicated 50 years to being a Long Beach Little League coach, umpire and member of the Board of Directors. He suffered a stroke earlier this year and a former player of his, Billy Gwinn, started a GoFundMe page for Huntley. It raised $6,784 of its $3,900 goal in...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Football
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS LA

LASD deputy who captured photos of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash recounts scene

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified today in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.Deputy Doug Johnson said he hiked for more than an hour through remote, brush-filled terrain to get to the accident scene. He searched the site for about 15 minutes looking for...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gordon
Person
Myles Jackson
Person
Jordan Anderson
foxla.com

Kobe Bryant lawsuit: LA County deputy who took photos of crash site claims he lost phone in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Previews#American Football#Vertical Raise#Campbell Caldwell Rrb#Pac 12#Cb#The Moore League#Cif
vanlifewanderer.com

The 16 Best Anaheim Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of options for restaurants in Anaheim, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear! To make your life a little bit easier, our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that Anaheim has to offer.
ANAHEIM, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place

Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

School security will be mulled

A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
KTLA

Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront

A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy