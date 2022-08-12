Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Lakewood, Long Beach Poly Volleyball Highlights
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Lancers alum JP Crawford. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
Top Long Beach Volleyball Teams Open Season at Lakewood/Molten Tournament
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The first weekend of the volleyball season went well for the top teams in Long Beach and the Moore League, with Lakewood, Poly, Wilson, Millikan, and Cabrillo all competing in the Lakewood/Molten Tournament. The Lancers and Jackrabbits compete in the Division 1 bracket at Artesia while Wilson and Millikan competed in Division 2 at Wilson; the teams went a combined 6-2 on the day with the Lancers, Bruins and Rams all going 2-0.
WATCH: Pass catcher highlights from USC's Coliseum fall camp practice
For the fifth practice of USC fall camp the Trojans were in shells (shoulder pads only) and utilizing the field in the Los Angeles Coliseum for the fourth time this fall. Per usual, we were permitted to watch and film the team going through stretching and some position drills early on in practice.
Help on the way for Long Beach Little League legend Al Huntley
Al Huntley dedicated 50 years to being a Long Beach Little League coach, umpire and member of the Board of Directors. He suffered a stroke earlier this year and a former player of his, Billy Gwinn, started a GoFundMe page for Huntley. It raised $6,784 of its $3,900 goal in...
The city says goodbye to 'the voice' Vin Scully
It’s a pretty hefty haul from Malibu to Downtown Los Angeles, but hundreds made the trek to see their beloved Dodgers against cross-country rivals or a freeway series. But they did eager to hear the crack of a fresh bat and the indescribable crunch of a Dodger Dog. For...
Former SDSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty in Shooting Death of LA Resident
A former San Diego State football player pleaded not guilty this week in the March shooting death of a man out walking his dog in Los Angeles. Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, is charged with murder in the slaying of Marcos Sandoval, 52. He was transferred to California on Aug. 3...
6 fraternities cut ties with USC over crackdown on parties
Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year.
LASD deputy who captured photos of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash recounts scene
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified today in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.Deputy Doug Johnson said he hiked for more than an hour through remote, brush-filled terrain to get to the accident scene. He searched the site for about 15 minutes looking for...
IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach
After 32 consecutive years at Rainbow Lagoon Park, the popular jazz festival was forced to take a hiatus due to COVID-19, but returned this year. The post IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Kobe Bryant lawsuit: LA County deputy who took photos of crash site claims he lost phone in Las Vegas
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
Sunny skies, hot temps expected in SoCal Monday, with a few breezes
Sunny skies and hot temperatures are sticking around in Southern California this week.
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
The 16 Best Anaheim Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of options for restaurants in Anaheim, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear! To make your life a little bit easier, our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that Anaheim has to offer.
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
Vanessa Bryant In Tears & Leaves Court Amid Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Photos Case
"There is no doubt these families have suffered... It's unspeakable. But this case is not about the loss from the crash. It's about the pictures." Los Angeles county attorney J. Mira Hashmall
1 Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to Officer Anselmo Templado, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the northbound 405 Freeway in Irvine on Saturday morning. A man in his 50s was found lying by the roadway in the [..]
Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place
Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
School security will be mulled
A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront
A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
