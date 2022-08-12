ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week One

With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Erin Carey Returns to Wilson To Coach Girls’ Basketball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson got a piece of great news last week as the school announced that Erin Carey is returning to coach the Bruins’ girls’ basketball team after a year away from high school sports. Carey led the Bruins to the CIF Southern Section Division 3A championship in 2020, the school’s first title in the sport in 20 years. The Bruins also finished in second place in the Moore League that year for the first time in 10 years.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood, Long Beach Poly Volleyball Highlights

The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Lancers alum JP Crawford. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Top Long Beach Volleyball Teams Open Season at Lakewood/Molten Tournament

The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The first weekend of the volleyball season went well for the top teams in Long Beach and the Moore League, with Lakewood, Poly, Wilson, Millikan, and Cabrillo all competing in the Lakewood/Molten Tournament. The Lancers and Jackrabbits compete in the Division 1 bracket at Artesia while Wilson and Millikan competed in Division 2 at Wilson; the teams went a combined 6-2 on the day with the Lancers, Bruins and Rams all going 2-0.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Lakewood#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Vertical Raise
theodysseyonline.com

Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles

Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles. Do you love the spicey hot chicken? If yes, then you are not different from me. Many people think of making them at home, but it is not a piece of cake. Hot chicken is also known as Nashville hot chicken because you find its original authentic availability in Nashville, Tennessee, in the US.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Long Beach, CA
College Sports
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
foxla.com

Kobe Bryant lawsuit: LA County deputy who took photos of crash site claims he lost phone in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 16 Best Anaheim Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of options for restaurants in Anaheim, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear! To make your life a little bit easier, our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that Anaheim has to offer.
ANAHEIM, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
easyreadernews.com

11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes

Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

California school district sued over slave cotton field

A cotton field planted at a Hollywood school to teach students about the horrors of slavery caused emotional distress to a Black woman’s child, according to a lawsuit seeking damages in California. Rashunda Pitts says her daughter has been traumatized by the episode, according to the Los Angeles lawsuit,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
multifamilybiz.com

Harbor Group International Completes $180 Million Acquisition of 348-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, CA - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of the Long Beach Coastal Collection, a portfolio of multifamily communities in Long Beach, Calif., for $180 million. The portfolio consists of three mid-rise properties comprised of 348 apartments total. Geoff Boler of Eastdil Secured facilitated the transaction.
LONG BEACH, CA
TMZ.com

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction. Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy