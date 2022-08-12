Read full article on original website
Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week One
With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
Erin Carey Returns to Wilson To Coach Girls’ Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson got a piece of great news last week as the school announced that Erin Carey is returning to coach the Bruins’ girls’ basketball team after a year away from high school sports. Carey led the Bruins to the CIF Southern Section Division 3A championship in 2020, the school’s first title in the sport in 20 years. The Bruins also finished in second place in the Moore League that year for the first time in 10 years.
VIDEO: Lakewood, Long Beach Poly Volleyball Highlights
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Lancers alum JP Crawford. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
Top Long Beach Volleyball Teams Open Season at Lakewood/Molten Tournament
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The first weekend of the volleyball season went well for the top teams in Long Beach and the Moore League, with Lakewood, Poly, Wilson, Millikan, and Cabrillo all competing in the Lakewood/Molten Tournament. The Lancers and Jackrabbits compete in the Division 1 bracket at Artesia while Wilson and Millikan competed in Division 2 at Wilson; the teams went a combined 6-2 on the day with the Lancers, Bruins and Rams all going 2-0.
IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach
After 32 consecutive years at Rainbow Lagoon Park, the popular jazz festival was forced to take a hiatus due to COVID-19, but returned this year. The post IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
6 fraternities cut ties with USC over crackdown on parties
Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year.
theodysseyonline.com
Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles
Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles. Do you love the spicey hot chicken? If yes, then you are not different from me. Many people think of making them at home, but it is not a piece of cake. Hot chicken is also known as Nashville hot chicken because you find its original authentic availability in Nashville, Tennessee, in the US.
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
foxla.com
Kobe Bryant lawsuit: LA County deputy who took photos of crash site claims he lost phone in Las Vegas
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 16 Best Anaheim Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of options for restaurants in Anaheim, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear! To make your life a little bit easier, our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that Anaheim has to offer.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary
Family-owned for three generations, the deli and market has served Long Beach residents high-quality groceries and to-go meals for three-quarters of a century. The post ‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Keisuke Ramen Making Los Angeles Debut in Torrance
The company is also opening a new location in The Shops at Mission Viejo
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
California school district sued over slave cotton field
A cotton field planted at a Hollywood school to teach students about the horrors of slavery caused emotional distress to a Black woman’s child, according to a lawsuit seeking damages in California. Rashunda Pitts says her daughter has been traumatized by the episode, according to the Los Angeles lawsuit,...
multifamilybiz.com
Harbor Group International Completes $180 Million Acquisition of 348-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Long Beach, California
LONG BEACH, CA - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of the Long Beach Coastal Collection, a portfolio of multifamily communities in Long Beach, Calif., for $180 million. The portfolio consists of three mid-rise properties comprised of 348 apartments total. Geoff Boler of Eastdil Secured facilitated the transaction.
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
palisadesnews.com
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction. Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to...
mynewsla.com
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
