Larry Stone: 'It's about being ready': Jacob Eason stays positive while on the outside of Seahawks QB battle

Josh Johnson leads Broncos backups past Cowboys
Journeyman Josh Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns and the Denver Broncos beat the penalty-prone Dallas Cowboys 17-7 on a starless Saturday night that featured a steady rain for much of the second half.Johnson, who's 36 years old and playing for his 14th NFL team, was signed in the offseason to compete with Brett Rypien for the job backing up new Broncos starter Russell Wilson.Wilson sat this one out, as did Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, leaving the passing duties to backups.Rypien was 8 of 18 for 113 yards. Cooper Rush got the start for Dallas and was 12 of...
Veteran defensive end Carl Nassib returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 1-year contract
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a reinforcement on the defensive line, signing veteran Carl Nassib to a one-year contract
‘That’s my guy’: Christian Barmore says he and David Andrews are fine after scuffle
"Football is a rough sport." If you were concerned about the scuffle between Christian Barmore and David Andrews last week during Patriots practice, don’t be — the two players say they have worked through their differences. Speaking to the media on Monday, Barmore was asked about the incident,...
NFL Top 100: Should Kyler Murray be above Russell Wilson?
Any hierarchical sports list involving players is bound to create loads of controversy. And that's exactly what the NFL's annual Top 100 countdown — as voted on by the players themselves — has done within the football community, after spots 100-51 were revealed en masse Sunday night. The...
Williams Says Coaching Discord Last Season Rubbed Off on Huskies
The veteran safety likes the team chemistry now in place at the UW.
Cowboys VIDEO at Broncos: Dak Prescott & Stars Get Pregame Work
The Broncos host the Cowboys on Saturday, in the first of three tune-up games for each club as the NFL regular season approaches.
