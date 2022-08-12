A man who went on a ‘six-month eating binge’ looks unrecognisable after losing 18st by overhauling his diet with Aldi low-calorie favourites.Neil Scurrah, 41, had issues with his weight from the age of eight but when his dad passed away from cancer, he fell into a pit of despair and turned to food for comfort.After piling on the pounds, he tipped the scales at a gargantuan 36st 10lb, wore 6XL clothing and had a 60-inch waist.But when his mental health hit ‘rock bottom’ and even getting out of bed became a struggle, Neil was jolted into action.He started walking regularly...

