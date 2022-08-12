Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Vegan no-bake treats: Salted caramel cookie dough bars and peanut butter fudge
Cookbook author, food blogger and star of TODAY All Day's #Cooking series, Samah Dada is cooking up a few of her favorite no-bake sweet treats for when it's just too hot to turn on the oven. She shows us how to make four-ingredient freezer fudge and vegan, gluten-free caramel cookie bars.
Epicurious
No-Churn Hazelnut Espresso Ice Cream
Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including freezing. This is an absolute knockout ice cream with no need for an ice cream maker or checking the freezer every 30 minutes. Miraculous. The nuts are toasted when they are the color of milky coffee rather than butter—this will release the aromatic oils in the hazelnuts and, along with the sea salt, will really intensify the flavor of the no-churn ice cream.
Peanut butter dog biscuits
If pet food prices have you skipping away from the dog treat aisle, then read on. Today, I will walk you through how I prepare simple puppy (dog) peanut butter biscuits. The recipe doesn't require very many ingredients and the treats take about twenty minutes to bake. Your pooches will be so excited that you're making delicious peanut butter treats for them that they'll even try to help you prepare them. Well, maybe not, but I betcha they'll try to give you a bunch of doggy smooches!
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
recipesgram.com
Dulce De Leche White Chocolate Cheesecake
Dulce de leche white chocolate cheesecake is a silky, smooth, and creamy dessert experience that you will love! So simple and easy to prepare, but very rich and yummy. Let’s start with the instructions:. Ingredients:. 1 can Dulce de Leche (store-bought or homemade) 350 grams’ chocolate-covered digestive biscuits (like...
Strawberry and Chocolate Frozen Yogurt Bark
Looking for a cool treat for yourself, a party, or the grandkids? Strawberry and chocolate frozen yogurt bark is perfect for kids and adults alike – a delicious and healthy sweet treat, for snack or dessert. The easy recipe makes it ideal for engaging with grandkids in the kitchen, too!
Keralan curry and kulfi: Sonal Ved’s Indian mango recipes
In Indian kitchens, mangoes are sacred. We wait all year for the ripest fruit, relishing it from seed to peel. You’ll find high praise for mangoes in the Vedas and Valmiki’s Ramayana, two early Hindu scriptures, but the most delightful story is that of Kamdev, the Indian cupid who shot arrows of mango blossom at gods and humans. Mythological stories aside, the most celebratory part of this golden fruit is how it moves from a sour pickle to a spicy sabzi and a sweet dessert, all with the grace of a kathak dancer’s wrists.
Food Beast
This Giant Wheel of Parmigiano Made These Spicy Wings Fly to Greater Heights
@yungfoodbeast #ad Hot Wings dipped in sauce? ❌ Hot Wings Tossed in a gigantic Cheese Wheel? ✅ #HackTheHeat #UndeniablyDairy ♬ original sound - Foodbeast. If you love spicy food, but are having trouble loving that “I can’t feel my face” feeling, Foodbeast is here to help hack the heat in all things spicy. By sharing exciting recipes and food hacks using various dairy products you already normally use, you can easily replicate our experiments and add your own flair in your next mouth-numbing excursion.
Healthy Recipe: Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds
Everyone loves a good potato salad, and this Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds certainly falls into the ‘Ann’s Favorites’ category! First of all it’s made with a delicious caraway infused Dijon mustard vinaigrette, that gets sucked up into the warm spuds as they’re tossed together with it. Secondly, there’s the contrast of the crisp crunchy celery and the sharp sweet bite of scallions with the soft, warm mustardy potatoes. So yummy!
AOL Corp
10 clever ways to use aluminum foil
Aluminum foil is a staple in the Southern kitchen. For good reason, too. It's an incredibly versatile tool that can be re-used and recycled. It can be used to make easy dinners, like Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets that clean up in a snap. It can double as the lid to a pot, cover a bowl, be used in the oven, the backyard grill, slow cooker, and air fryer. It can even be chucked in the dishwasher. Aluminum foil can even help create a home version of a low country boil or clambake.
Allrecipes.com
We Tried and Ranked Salt & Straw's New Vegetable-Flavored Ice Creams
Sure, vanilla and chocolate ice cream always hit the spot, but there's something to be said about unique ice cream flavors. It's fun to order something new, like goat cheese-flavored or booze-infused ice cream, even if they do sound kind of weird (we're talking about you Van Leeuwen Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream). If nothing else, taste-testing strange ice cream with your friends and family is a great story to tell.
Comfort eater who once weighed 36st loses half his body weight eating Aldi snacks
A man who went on a ‘six-month eating binge’ looks unrecognisable after losing 18st by overhauling his diet with Aldi low-calorie favourites.Neil Scurrah, 41, had issues with his weight from the age of eight but when his dad passed away from cancer, he fell into a pit of despair and turned to food for comfort.After piling on the pounds, he tipped the scales at a gargantuan 36st 10lb, wore 6XL clothing and had a 60-inch waist.But when his mental health hit ‘rock bottom’ and even getting out of bed became a struggle, Neil was jolted into action.He started walking regularly...
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
The Daily South
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Benefits of Sweet Potatoes and Are They Healthier Than a Regular Potato?
Sweet potatoes are a staple food in many countries, but compared to regular potatoes, which are the third-most-eaten food crop in the world, they aren't as popular. Between both foods, many consider sweet potatoes to be healthier due to their rich vitamin and mineral content. However, potatoes are also nutritious foods that can offer several health benefits when eaten in the right way.
princesspinkygirl.com
Fall Harvest Muddy Buddies
Fall Harvest Muddy Buddies, often called fall puppy chow Chex Mix, is a family favorite munchable, crunchable, sweet, and salty snack with a Fall twist. This quick and easy no-bake recipe can be made in 15 minutes simply by coating Chex cereal with chocolate chips, peanut butter, butter, and powdered sugar, and tossing in candy corn and your favorite Halloween treats.
The Daily South
Key West Chicken
The flavors of South Florida are captured in this Key West Chicken recipe by a tart and sweet marinade made with orange and lime juices and zest. For an easy grilled main, use boneless skinless chicken breast to allow the flavors to soak in quickly. Pair with your favorite salad for a light and healthy meal, or serve alongside hearty sides like grilled corn on the cob, grilled potato salad, and even grilled peaches.
Homemade Sweet (Iced) Tea: an essential summertime beverage
Sweet tea is a classic summertime beverage. It is actually a sweetened iced tea that is a popular summertime drink throughout the United States, and all year round in Southern states. It is a delightful and refreshing drink that is sure to hit the spot on any hot...
The best veggie burger for anybody and everybody
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. What is a perfect veggie burger? That depends on how you like it: there are fans of burgers that are bean-based, nut-based, vegetable-packed and made with grains. Not every veggie-burger-lover loves every veggie burger. (Try saying that 10 times fast.) Some people want it to resemble meat, some like them nutty, and some focus on grill-ability.
purewow.com
3-Ingredient Chia Pudding
It’s the dreaded 3:30 p.m. feeling: The afternoon rolls around, and your energy is zapped—a snack is in order. Enter this three-ingredient chia pudding recipe from Yumna Jawad, author of the food blog Feel Good Foodie. With a whopping nine grams of fiber, it’ll satisfy in a way that a handful of chips could never.
