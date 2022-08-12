Effective: 2022-08-14 04:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1045 AM MST At 1000 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florence Junction, just southeast of Gold Canyon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 206 and 222. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 145 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

