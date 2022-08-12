Read full article on original website
West Nile virus detected in 2 people in Brooklyn, Queens amid 'record number' of infected mosquitoes
Virus activity has been steadily rising citywide with more than 1,000 positive mosquito pools detected — the highest number ever recorded — compared to 779 at this point last year. [ more › ]
News-Medical.net
Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater
Less than a month after a polio case was diagnosed in New York for the first time in almost a decade, researchers in New York detected the presence of the poliovirus in wastewater samples. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com. Polio case identified in New York. On July 21, 2022,...
The Jewish Press
Polio Reappears in New York City
For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers react to yesterday's insane airport delays
Citing “unexpected” staff unavailability that forced a reduction in “the flow of aircraft around New York City,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned travelers about major delays at all three major New York City-area airports at the beginning of the week. Although the message was appreciated,...
The Staten Island Advance
New York State exam results available: Here’s how NYC families can check their child’s score
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State test scores for reading and math are now available to students, the city Department of Education (DOE) announced on Tuesday. The results of the English language arts (ELA) and math tests for students in grades 3-8 administered this past spring are available to city public school students to access through the NYC Schools Account (NYCSA) portal.
fox5ny.com
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
nypressnews.com
NYC Social Services boss Gary Jenkins partied on yacht day after declaring emergency for city homeless shelters
The day after Mayor Adams’ administration declared overcrowding in city homeless shelters an emergency, the official tasked with running the embattled housing system went partying on a yacht with his top aide, the Daily News has learned. Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins — who’s facing a Department of Investigation...
foodsafetynews.com
Brooklyn food firm warned by FDA over lack of import verification
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
informnny.com
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Cicadas, You Hate ‘Em Right?
If you're a New Yorker who lives in the Hudson Valley or anywhere upstate then you know all about cicadas. I honestly had no idea what these things were until I moved to New York and now I am convinced that these are some of the most annoying creatures on the planet. I grew up in a part of Michigan that was not native to these things according to Nature.com.
nynmedia.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
shelterforce.org
Breaking NYC’s Housing Speculation Cycle
When wealthy investors treat homes like poker chips, it is the tenants who end up paying the most. How do we interrupt the vicious cycle of speculation and displacement?
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
Washington Examiner
List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city
New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
philstockworld.com
JetBlue removes 37 routes with big cuts hitting NYC and South Florida
JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network. The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the …
qudach.com
Progressives Are Starting To Freak Out About Dan Goldman In New York's 10th District
NEW YORK ― It’s not often that rival candidates for the aforesaid nationalist bureau convene a associated property conference. But connected Monday, Rep. Mondaire Jones and authorities Assembly subordinate Yuh-Line Niou, some candidates for the Democratic information successful New York’s recently drawn 10th Congressional District, did conscionable that successful beforehand of New York City Hall successful little Manhattan.
LehighValleyLive.com
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
TripAdvisor Blog
5 weekend getaways from New York City
Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
