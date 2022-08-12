Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLand
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans drop 2% on U.S. crop forecast, weather; corn, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid more than 2% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat lost more than 1% each. "Traders...
Agriculture Online
Soy prices slide on U.S. crop forecast; corn also falls
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid almost 3% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat prices also fell sharply. "Traders were expecting...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn down 15-20 cents, soybeans down 40-50 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat retreats on a firmer U.S....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy dives on China's economic uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped more than 3.5% on Monday, their first decline in three sessions following unexpected data from China that suggested declining demand for U.S. agricultural commodities from the country. The People's Bank of China cut key interest rates on weaker-than-expected economic data from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
French sorghum farmer defies drought with sustainable crop
SAINT-ESCOBILLE, France, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Corn plants near Paris are stunted and the soil of harvested wheat fields is bone dry, but on Eudes Coutte's sorghum plot the leaves are green and the plants carry a full ear of grains. Four years ago, Coutte and his brother started growing...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Lean hogs firm on cash strength
CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures firmed on Monday, supported by unseasonably strong cash hog prices and firm pork cutouts. "The futures are well-discount to the cash," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management. "The longer that gap stays there, the more likely it is that October and December would move toward the cash index."
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 15, 2022
1. Soybeans and Grains Plunge in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains plunged in overnight trading in the first session since Friday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report was released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soybean production is now forecast at 4.531 billion bushels in the 2022-0223 marketing...
Agriculture Online
China says economic recovery momentum slows, faces difficulties
BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economic recovery momentum slowed in July, but the economy remains resilient despite facing difficulties, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a news conference on Monday. Fu expects the economy to continue to recover and the employment situation to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Monday, August 15, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, catch up on the latest news about corn, soybean, and cotton crops; XtremeAg's crop updates; and a strong farm economy. As of August 14, 94% of corn is silking, slightly behind the five-year average of 97%. In the top 18 corn growing states, crop condition was rated 57% good/excellent, a 1% drop from last week.
Agriculture Online
Corn dough surges to 62%, now within 3% of average
The USDA released its 20th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 14, 94% of corn is silking, slightly...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Bayer says it will continue supplying Russia with agricultural inputs
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said it has decided to continue supplying Russia with essential agricultural inputs, reversing course from comments made in March that supplies for 2023 would be contingent on Russia stopping its attacks on Ukraine. The world's largest seed and pesticide firm said in a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Japan plans fresh package to cushion blow from rising living costs
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday instructed his ministers to draw up additional steps to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs in a package due to be compiled next month. As part of the measures, Kishida said he has ordered the government...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Prices end day down | Monday, August 15, 2022
Grain prices ended the day not far off their midday levels. Corn is down 13¢ and soybeans are down 41¢. CBOT wheat is down 7¢. KC wheat and Minneapolis wheat are down 9¢. Livestock ended the day mixed with live cattle and feeder cattle both down and lean hogs up 55¢.
Agriculture Online
How to offset land vs. non-farm assets between heirs
Problem: How can we offset land vs. non-farm assets between heirs when values constantly change?. We have one son who farms with us. Our other son has a great job two hours away. He appreciates the operation but will never come back to farm. We want to be fair to both, but the farm can’t grow if ownership keeps diluting between generations. We’d like both boys to get land, but our farming son needs most of it. We have sizable cash and retirement accounts that could help offset the difference, but how can we do that when asset values change so much? - Submitted by email from D.T.
Agriculture Online
Germany to give energy essentials priority by rail if Rhine disruption worsens
BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany plans to give the transportation of materials and equipment essential for energy production priority on the country's rail networks should water levels on the Rhine fall further and hamper shipping by river, a draft decree shows. DB Netz, the rail network arm of railway...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia to set crude palm oil reference price at $900.52/T for Aug 16-31 -official
JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia will set crude palm oil reference price at $900.52 per tonne for the period of Aug. 16-31, up from $872.27 per tonne set for the first half of the month, Musdhalifah Machmud, a senior official at economics ministry said on Monday. The reference price...
Agriculture Online
Smallest U.S. cotton crop in 13 years due to drought
U.S. cotton growers will harvest a drought-shrunken crop of 12.57 million bales, their smallest since 2009, according to the USDA’s monthly Crop Production report. Texas, the No. 1 producer, would account for nearly all of the nearly 5-million-bale decline in production from last year. The USDA also forecast a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's...
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs to Start Week
U.S. stocks closed near session highs on Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of retail earnings from companies like Walmart and Target. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.4%, the S&P 500 +0.40% rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.6%. William Houston, chief investment officer of Bay Street Capital Holdings, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Agriculture Online
Rising input costs cloud the sunny outlook for farm income
High commodity prices are fueling a strong farm economy in the Midwest and Plains this summer, but agricultural lenders worry that higher prices for seeds, fertilizer, fuel and other inputs will put the brakes on farm income in the near term. “Lenders reported growing concerns about 2023,” said the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, one of four regional Feds to survey bankers every three months about farm finances.
Comments / 0