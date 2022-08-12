Read full article on original website
Dog kennel business in Great Bend residential area receives complaint
A Great Bend couple will go before the Great Bend City Council Monday, Aug. 15 to potentially amend zoning regulations to allow a dog kenneling business in a residential neighborhood. Larry and Jennifer Kurtz live at 5908 Broadway, which is zoned R-1, single-family residential district. Last year, the couple obtained...
City moves closer to building third fire station in northwest Hays
Property that has been owned by the city of Hays for several years has been annexed into the city and rezoned from agricultural use to a public and institutional district. The 3.78 acres at 1732 W. 41st has been the site of a city water well for several decades. It was purchased about six years ago with future plans to build a fire station serving the business and residential growth in northwest Hays as well as north of Interstate 70.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/12-8/14)
BOOKED: Erik Mitchell on Rush County case for Distribution of Opiates, bond set at $75,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ashley Juergensen on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Battery DV, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Brian Jonas on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Justin Smokes on Barton County District...
KWCH.com
One dead, two hurt in Barton County UTV crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized with potentially serious injuries following a Utility Terrain Vehicle crash in Barton County Saturday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Polaris RZR UTV struck a tree in the 3000 Block of Dike Rd on the South...
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Examination begins of Provisional ballots to select a republican race nominee. Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
Update: Charging buffalo kills Kan. man, injures deputy
ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she had found her nephew identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
Great Bend man dead, 2 hospitalized after UTV strikes a tree
BARTON COUNTY—A Great Bend man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Saturday on the south side of town. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris UTV driven by Bryan A. Kramer, 42, Great Bend, was eastbound in the 3000 Block of Dike Road and struck a tree.
One dead, two injured after off-road vehicle hits tree, Kansas Highway Patrol says
The man who died was behind the wheel of a 2022 Polaris RZR.
