Hays, KS

Hays Post

City moves closer to building third fire station in northwest Hays

Property that has been owned by the city of Hays for several years has been annexed into the city and rezoned from agricultural use to a public and institutional district. The 3.78 acres at 1732 W. 41st has been the site of a city water well for several decades. It was purchased about six years ago with future plans to build a fire station serving the business and residential growth in northwest Hays as well as north of Interstate 70.
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/12-8/14)

BOOKED: Erik Mitchell on Rush County case for Distribution of Opiates, bond set at $75,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ashley Juergensen on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Battery DV, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Brian Jonas on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Justin Smokes on Barton County District...
KWCH.com

One dead, two hurt in Barton County UTV crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized with potentially serious injuries following a Utility Terrain Vehicle crash in Barton County Saturday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Polaris RZR UTV struck a tree in the 3000 Block of Dike Rd on the South...
WIBW

Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

Examination begins of Provisional ballots to select a republican race nominee. Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
Panhandle Post

Update: Charging buffalo kills Kan. man, injures deputy

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she had found her nephew identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
