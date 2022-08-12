Read full article on original website
Odessa Police Department to host fundraiser for one of its officers battling cancer
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a fundraising event on August 18 for Corporal Mike Troglin, who is battling stage four lung and brain cancer. 'Burgers For Mike' will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum in Barn...
OPD investigate grocery store theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says he was caught on camera stealing from a local HEB last month. Officers say that the incident happened at the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd street on July 9th. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Detective […]
Seize The Deal! Hook and Reel $50 Gift Cards For $25
We bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off each week. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey’s BBQ, and Palio’s Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations, one...
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
MySanAntonio
Produced Water Society resumes Midland conference
Experts from industry and academia will gather at the Horseshoe on Aug. 15-17 for the Produced Water Society Permian Basin conference. The annual event kicks off with a welcoming reception Aug. 15 at Second Story Coworking, 223 W. Wall Street. After two years of no conferences due to the pandemic,...
Are These The 10 Commandments Of School Pick Up & Drop Off?
Now that Odessa-Midland and a few surrounding areas have started school, here’s hoping that it will be a wonderful school year for all! Teachers, students, and parents are excitedly waiting to see what the 2022-2023 school year will bring. Good things one can only hope! However, as a mother of 3, I still struggle with school drop off and pick up. Why, why, why has this not been figured out yet?
OPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in a weekend crash as 24-year-old Tristin John Dugas, of Louisiana. The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on August 13 in the 8200 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west and struck Dugas as he […]
Crime Stoppers searching for escaped prisoner
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to find a wanted fugitive. Federal agencies are searching for 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez- also known as Fabian Madrid. Hernandez reportedly escaped from Dismas Charities, a halfway house that provides programs for people who have been released from jail and are trying to reintegrate […]
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
Person hit, killed by vehicle in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night, Odessa Police said in an information release. On August 13th at approximately 10 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191. The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 […]
Affidavit details events that led to shooting of mom, 2-year-old last week
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, Midland Police arrested 29-year-old Isabel Losoya and 21-year-old Caleb Rodriguez in connection with a shooting that sent one woman and her toddler to the hospital. Both suspects are now facing four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the incident. On […]
