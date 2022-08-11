Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Old Courthouse to host Elvis concert
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will host Richie Santa as Elvis at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the historic courtroom where Elvis Presley filmed “Follow That Dream” in 1961. The museum will open at 6, with the show to begin at 7. Tickets are $25. For reservations...
Citrus County Chronicle
Support Groups
The next monthly meeting of the Floral City Caregivers Support Group for those living with dementia will be on Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. The group meets at the Floral City United Methodist Church, 8480 E. Marvin St., on the third Friday monthly at 10:30 a.m. Helen Ciampi and Marcia...
WCJB
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Give consideration to other places for apartments
As a weekly visitor to the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River, I am interested in the potential low-income apartments being planned for that area. Obviously, there are residents who object to the plan and there are many citizens who think it's a good idea. My question is simple: Are there...
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l Great summer at Boys & Girls Club made possibly by sponsors
The 2022 Summer program has surpassed all expectations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County. This was the first summer since COVID-19 forced the Clubs to have restricted numbers due to spacing issues. This year, the Clubs have been packed to the brim with youth yearning for a fun, exciting, summer program. Fun and exciting is what they got.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chalk Talk
Citrus County Retired Educators will host a Meet and Greet at Copp Brewery, Winery and Prohibition Grill on Aug. 25 from 3:30-5 p.m. in Crystal River. Membership is open to anyone who has worked in the education field as a teacher or support personnel. Attend and learn about the organization and the benefits of membership and enjoy the fellowship.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls Friday, Aug. 12
(Re the Saturday, Aug. 6, front-page story, “Two county-owned piers closed”): I’m calling about the fishing piers that have been closed due to repairs. There was an error in the reporting. That is not the Ozello pier. It’s the John Brown Fishing Pier. If you do your research, you’ll see that the county named it John Brown. He is one of the very first Ozello-ans down here. He was constable, member of the school board and he did a lot for the community. So we will honor John Brown by keeping the fishing pier name, the John Brown Fishing Pier. Thank you so much and please correct your article.
Citrus County Chronicle
Finegan will represent everyone
I am writing you to endorse Diana Finegan for Citrus County District 2 Commissioner. My family and I have personally known Diana, a native of Citrus County, for a little under two years. In this short time, we have learned that Diana is an amazing selfless person that would be an asset to the Citrus County Board of Commissioners.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Monday, Aug. 15
I’m calling in reference to (a front-page) article in the Sunday, Aug. 14, Chronicle. It’s concerning, “Many in Citrus County can’t afford doctor visit.” I read the whole thing and I want to start by saying this: I moved here 13 years ago and when I came here, I didn’t have insurance and I wasn’t doing so good and the health department and the dental was excellent. It was so good. … Now they have to hope and pray for something like the Doctors’ (Free) Clinic. I just hope they get it straightened out with the new building, to allow these people to expand. Things are not perfect. Things are not all rosy in Citrus County. A lot of people need health care.
Citrus County Chronicle
Health Notes
OneBlood is a nonprofit community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to hospital partners and their patients. Every two seconds of every day, someone needs blood. Blood has a limited shelf life; consequently, the supply must constantly be replenished. OneBlood, working in conjunction with Citrus County Library System, will be providing the opportunity for community members to donate blood.
Citrus County Chronicle
Families on tight budget won’t get to enjoy springs
As a Citrus County resident and someone who spends a lot of her time shopping and supporting the area of Crystal River, I was appalled at this recent article that Crystal River is searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park. The fact is I understand the need to charge a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Finegan will advocate for citizens
Diana Finegan not only knows Citrus County, but she has also lived Citrus County. Growing up in Floral City in a financially insecure family, she knows what it’s like to live paycheck-to-paycheck but, as a successful businesswoman, she knows how to meet a payroll. As the Executive Director of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tobey Phillips, 19 others vie for county administrator job
At least one familiar face has jumped into the race to become Citrus County’s next county administrator. Tobey Phillips, currently the deputy county administrator in Hernando County, was one of 20 people who submitted an application to Georgia-based Slavin Management Consultants, the headhunter firm vetting the position for the county.
Beach Beacon
State begins work on long-discussed, much-debated Palm Harbor roundabout
PALM HARBOR — Work on the long-discussed roundabout slated for Florida Avenue and Alternate U.S. 19 is underway, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $2.6 million project was scheduled to start Aug. 4, according to FDOT, and is expected to take nine months to complete. In addition to the roundabout, which FDOT describes as a circular intersection without signal equipment in which traffic flows around a center island, the project will also include drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, new sidewalks, a shared use path and landscaping.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Arthurs’ death a loss for county
‘You may differ with my choice, but not my right to choose.” – David Arthurs, publisher emeritus. There might be no place like home, but for David S. Arthurs Sr., who grew up in a small, rural, northeastern Kansas town, he traded one small rural community for another, and by happenstance, Citrus County become home in 1964.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pasco County man agrees to face up to 45 years for fatal Christmas Eve crash
A Pasco County man decided to forgo his trial for killing three people in a Christmas Eve vehicle crash in Citrus County, leaving up to 45 years of his life in a judge’s hands. Land O’ Lakes 56-year-old Phillip Sawhill pleaded no contest Monday, Aug. 15, to have Citrus...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l FDOT officially pauses northern Turnpike corridor plans
The northern Turnpike extension returns to the drawing board. Public input is critically important in transportation planning. In October 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began the process of studying alternatives for a northern extension of Florida’s Turnpike. The Northern Turnpike Extension project was declared by the 2021 Florida Legislature to be in the state’s strategic interest. It would run “from its northerly terminus in Wildwood to a logical and appropriate terminus as determined by the Florida Department of Transportation” per Senate Bill 100 of 2021, codified in section 339.66(6) Florida Statutes.
pasconewsonline.com
Traffic changes on Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, Fla -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
