I’m calling in reference to (a front-page) article in the Sunday, Aug. 14, Chronicle. It’s concerning, “Many in Citrus County can’t afford doctor visit.” I read the whole thing and I want to start by saying this: I moved here 13 years ago and when I came here, I didn’t have insurance and I wasn’t doing so good and the health department and the dental was excellent. It was so good. … Now they have to hope and pray for something like the Doctors’ (Free) Clinic. I just hope they get it straightened out with the new building, to allow these people to expand. Things are not perfect. Things are not all rosy in Citrus County. A lot of people need health care.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO