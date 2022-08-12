ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN 930AM

Faith leaders protest ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZV9kL_0hFFZdvS00

Batavia, N.Y. (WBEN) - The ReAwaken America tour, a conservative rally with speakers including General Michael Flynn, Eric Trump and Clay Clark is underway in Batavia at the Cornerstone Church on Friday and Saturday and is being met with heavy protest from local faith leaders of all Christian branches and other religions.

People gathered outside of the First Baptist Church on East Main early Friday morning to condemn the controversial tour, especially the list of speakers attending the event, calling their work "anti-democracy Christian nationalism."

"Our hearts are broken because of the damage this tour, this ReAwaken America tour has already caused around our country, using the cover of religion to sow division and hate," said Rev. Dr. Roula Alkhouri, pastor at Batavia First Presbyterian Church.

Rev. Nathan Empsall, Executive Director of Faithful America criticized what the former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn has been saying over the previous legs of this tour.

"Since the January 6th insurrection, which was inspired by Christian nationalism, Mike Flynn last November stood at another Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, at an earlier stop of the ReAwaken America tour and said that America is one nation under God which, by the way, was not inserted into the pledge until the 1950s. That phrase has nothing to do with the founders. Flynn said that because we're one nation under God, we should only have one religion."

"To say America should have one religion is a chilling thing to say anywhere, we should all have religious liberty, but to say it in a church known for an anti-semitic pastor (Pastor John Hagee) was particularly chilling, disturbing and even potentially violent. It's nothing new for Michael Flynn, we hear this kind of rhetoric from him and those on the tour all the time. We see it in the legislation, they try to pass," Reverend Empsall says.

Nationally, more than 21,000 Christians have signed petitions from Faithful America, rejecting the ReAwaken America tour and asking churches not to associate with the event . Another 25,000 Christians, including the presiding bishops of the Episcopal Church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, also signed a previous statement from the Christians Against Christian Nationalism initiative denouncing the ideology that now underlies the tour.

These faith leaders are not the only ones speaking out against this event. New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to Batavia's Cornerstone Church and organizers of the event, warning the church and the organizers that her team could pursue legal action if the "extremist" rhetoric results in unlawful conduct.

Meanwhile at the ReAwaken America event, General Michael Flynn spoke with reporters Friday saying that he himself would like Letita James to come to the event and speak.

"We invited the Attorney General here, there's a seat for her right over there We invite- I mean, I would have, I would have loved to have had her get up and speak. No, I mean, no, seriously. I mean, we're wide open here. We're wide open here," said Flynn at Friday's event.

See below for the full conference from protestors:

Comments / 3

The Road Less Travelled
4d ago

meanwhile, these "religious leaders" did nothing when the government told us we werent allowed to gather IN OUR CARS to worship during covid!

Reply
5
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
BATAVIA, NY
iheart.com

Former Rochester Fire Captain Says Racist Party Wasn't Inappropriate

The now-retired Rochester fire captain who took his crew while on duty to an allegedly racist party didn't think the party was inappropriate. That's according to the now-concluded city investigation of the captain's conduct. The details have been obtained by 13WHAM. While the city concluded Jeffrey Krywy violated its rules,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Christian Church#United States#Religion#Protest#Reawaken America Tour#The Cornerstone Church#The First Baptist Church
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RFD Captain Retires Amid Racist Party Allegations

The Rochester fire captain who took his crew to an allegedly racist party last month has chosen to retire rather than be fired by the city. Mayor Malik Evans says Captain Jeffrey Krywy was told Friday the civil service investigation was concluded and he would have to leave the service.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Langworthy criticizes Paladino over Planned Parenthood as Paladino plans Langworthy’s replacement

(WIVB) — New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy on Monday called NY-23 opponent Carl Paladino an ‘abortion profiteer,’ citing that Paladino leases property at 750 Portage Rd. in Niagara Falls to Planned Parenthood. Paladino said in a separate press conference that the Planned Parenthood lease in the plaza predated his company’s ownership of the […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Biden responds to Rushdie attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Biden has made a statement on Friday’s attack on author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institute. “Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I […]
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?

In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Red Flag' laws

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul says changes made to gun laws following the Tops shooting are paying off. Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for what are called "extreme risk protection orders" under New York's Red Flag Law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy