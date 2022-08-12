ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

NFL Draft Diamonds Agent Spotlight Interview: Christian Nash, Future Agent, Elite Athlete Management (Chandler, AZ)

By Justin Berendzen
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Should the Washington Commanders trade Antonio Gibson?

The Washington Commanders fans would love to see Antonio Gibson succeed, but he continues to struggle. After their game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Ron Rivera sounded pretty pissed with the third year running back. “Antonio’s got to run harder,” Rivera told reporters. “When he starts to shuffle and...
WASHINGTON, DC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: Top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class

NFL Draft Diamonds is proud to announce we have brought on HBCU guru Brian Pittman to Draft Diamonds to crank up Pittman’s Pocket for the 2022 HBCU football season. If you do not know Brian Pittman, you will get to know him quickly. Pittman is known for his ability to discover HBCU talent, and to shine a light on the most beloved football of the South. Let’s begin Pittman’s Pocket, but showcasing the top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class! You may know some of these players! If you do not know who they are you better start paying attention, because these guys all have a bright future!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Chandler, AZ
Football
Chandler, AZ
Sports
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Diamonds#San Jose#American Football#Elite Athlete Management#Az
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Five rookies who are destined for a MONSTER rookie season

I have been watching football a long time, but I think there are five rookies this year that are going to really exceed expectations and if you are in fantasy football you may want to jump on them as soon as possible. I am going to go into detail why I think these five players are going to have a huge season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Best 6 Buffalo Bills Draft Picks of All-Time

Buffalo Bills are one of the best football teams in the NFL, and have a very rich history. As a die-hard fan, I feel they have a history like the Lakers in the NBA. If you need tips for the NBA, you can check out liontips.com/tips/basketball. Ok, maybe the Lakers...
BUFFALO, NY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Antonio Zita, K, UNC Charlotte

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My years of experience, long range and professional mentality. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6th grade. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. I lay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots and Panthers joint practices break out into HUGE fights

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are holding joint practices and they did not start well. Several players were ejected from practice after multiple fights broke out. It all started when Kristian Wilkerson caught a ball on the sidelines over a Panthers defender. The players began jaw jacking and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday

The New York Jets are hopeful that Zach Wilson the 23-year-old quarterback will return sooner rather than later. They learned great news that Wilson did not tear his ACL, but he will still require knee surgery. That surgery is scheduled for this week. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Ravens activated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from PUP list. Ravens released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson. Cowboys released WR Ty Fryfogle, DL Austin Faoliu, TE Ian Bunting, FB Ryan Nall, and CB Kyron Brown (injured) Denver Broncos. Broncos signed LB Joe Schobert. Broncos activated...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy