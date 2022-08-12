NFL Draft Diamonds Agent Spotlight Interview: Christian Nash, Future Agent, Elite Athlete Management (Chandler, AZ)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Should the Washington Commanders trade Antonio Gibson?
The Washington Commanders fans would love to see Antonio Gibson succeed, but he continues to struggle. After their game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Ron Rivera sounded pretty pissed with the third year running back. “Antonio’s got to run harder,” Rivera told reporters. “When he starts to shuffle and...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
San Diego State football player Clifton Styles pleads not guilty to murdering a man walking his dog
Cliffton Styles a 21 year-old former walk-on linebacker at San Diego State Universiy has been charged with murder in the slaying of Marcos Sandoval, 52. Styles played football for San Diego State University in 2019 and 2020. Styles played 14 games for the program, 11 on special teams in 2019, and three in 2020.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class
NFL Draft Diamonds is proud to announce we have brought on HBCU guru Brian Pittman to Draft Diamonds to crank up Pittman’s Pocket for the 2022 HBCU football season. If you do not know Brian Pittman, you will get to know him quickly. Pittman is known for his ability to discover HBCU talent, and to shine a light on the most beloved football of the South. Let’s begin Pittman’s Pocket, but showcasing the top 5 HBCU prospects from the 2022 recruiting class! You may know some of these players! If you do not know who they are you better start paying attention, because these guys all have a bright future!
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deion Sanders is teasing Mike Zimmer could possibly be hired as a coach at Jackson State
Mike Zimmer just lost his job in the NFL, and Deion Sanders is hoping he will be joining him at Jackson State. Today, Coach Prime posted this tweet saying rumor has it, Former NFL head coach Mike Zimmer might be joining Jackson State. The Vikings fired Zimmer, 66, after eight...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Yaqub Talib will turn himself into authorities within the hour | Aqib Talib is devastated
This weekend a fight erupted at a Youth Football Game and it could have easily been prevented. It is never this serious. A fight broke out between Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib and youth football Dragons coach Mike Hickmon. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Adrian Peterson looks like he is ready to punish Le’Veon Bell in Boxing Match (VIDEO)
Well all know Adrian Peterson was a big back but the 37-year-old back from Texas is now taking his talents to boxing. The former NFL running back is going to take on former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell on September 10th, and Peterson looks to be working on a KO.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A new video shows Aqib Talib standing near his brother when a youth football coach was fatally shot five times
Aqib Talib did not shoot anyone, but a new video released by TMZ Sports shows the moment Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib fatally shoots a youth football coach in front of his team and his own child. The video is very graphic, but it stops the minute you can see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announces his retirement from football | Jayden Daniels time in LSU
Myles Brennan the big and physical quarterback from LSU is stepping away from football. The pro style quarterback at LSU has decided to retire from the game. Brennan made this statement on Twitter, that he is hanging up his cleats. Brennan has fought through injuries the past couple years at...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Five rookies who are destined for a MONSTER rookie season
I have been watching football a long time, but I think there are five rookies this year that are going to really exceed expectations and if you are in fantasy football you may want to jump on them as soon as possible. I am going to go into detail why I think these five players are going to have a huge season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Best 6 Buffalo Bills Draft Picks of All-Time
Buffalo Bills are one of the best football teams in the NFL, and have a very rich history. As a die-hard fan, I feel they have a history like the Lakers in the NBA. If you need tips for the NBA, you can check out liontips.com/tips/basketball. Ok, maybe the Lakers...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Antonio Zita, K, UNC Charlotte
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My years of experience, long range and professional mentality. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6th grade. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. I lay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Alabama running back Najee Harris says Nick Saban belittled him at Alabama
Najee Harris seems like a pretty fun guy, but he talked with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on the Pivot and he did not hold back any punches on Nick Saban. The former Alabama running back says he and the Ole Ball Coach bumped heads for years. “I’m...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL issues a tampering warning regarding Roquan Smith’s situation | Why you need a certified agent!
Every year there is a player who fires their agent and turns to a friend or a person who claims to be a so-called marketing manager. What does that mean? It means that NFL players are not smart and they sign with an agent who is not certified on the NFLPA website.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Why aren’t the Browns signing JC Tretter? Is he being blackballed by the NFL?
JC Tretter is the NFLPA president, and he is a pretty vocal person. He was talking trash last week after looking at pictures from Soldier Field where the field had little holes all over the place. Tretter is a very good player though too. He is not on an NFL...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Patriots and Panthers joint practices break out into HUGE fights
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are holding joint practices and they did not start well. Several players were ejected from practice after multiple fights broke out. It all started when Kristian Wilkerson caught a ball on the sidelines over a Panthers defender. The players began jaw jacking and...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jets QB Zach Wilson will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday
The New York Jets are hopeful that Zach Wilson the 23-year-old quarterback will return sooner rather than later. They learned great news that Wilson did not tear his ACL, but he will still require knee surgery. That surgery is scheduled for this week. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens activated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from PUP list. Ravens released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson. Cowboys released WR Ty Fryfogle, DL Austin Faoliu, TE Ian Bunting, FB Ryan Nall, and CB Kyron Brown (injured) Denver Broncos. Broncos signed LB Joe Schobert. Broncos activated...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
HBCU Football Game To Watch: Jackson State vs. FAMU will be an instant classic
Highly anticipated Game Jackson State vs FAMU, September 4th, Miami, Florida. 🍊 Orange and Blossom game. There will be band and fan interaction before the game, which brings the surrealness of a SWAC conference game. Players to watch. Isaiah Land DE FAMU 6’4 230 #31 SR – The Buck...
Comments / 0