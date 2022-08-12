Read full article on original website
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Cleveland Jewish News
At Chicago learning center, 24 students master 24 chapters of Shabbat tractate
The dais stretched wide in a Chicago learning center, making room for the 24 celebrants who had completed and been tested on the entire Meseches Shabbos during the course of the past year (another 10 completed half of the tractate). The students were participants in a program known as “Mivtza...
As 1st day approaches for Chicago Public Schools, here's how to deal with kids' stress
The CPS calendar has classes starting next week. Here's how to deal with kids' anxiety.
Our Chicago: Illinois' 2nd-largest district to resume school with about 100 teacher vacancies
Supt. Dr. Tony Sanders said they have about 100 teacher vacancies right now.
Ja’Mal Green: Is it time for younger politicians to take the reigns?
Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green joins WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to discuss his upcoming campaign and what he plans to do if he becomes the youngest mayor in Chicago history, at the age of 27. He highlighs the police situation stating how he wants to stop the policing of minority communities while simultaneously stop overworking […]
City Struggles with Low Attendance and Protest at Budget Forums
Residents learned about city services and provided feedback about budget priorities, but some were dissatisfied with the roundtable format and the city’s overall engagement efforts The post City Struggles with Low Attendance and Protest at Budget Forums appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability
Many formerly incarcerated people struggle to find employment because of the stigma of a criminal record. To help, one organization is offering cash The post Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability appeared first on South Side Weekly.
POLITICO
Bud Parade’s palace intrigue
Good Monday morning, Illinois. Fire up the corn dogs. Congress has wrapped up, and all the Illinois politicos are heading to Springfield this week for unity days at the State Fair. TOP TALKER. They say the Bud Billiken Parade is about the kids, but the not-so-secret secret is it’s really...
WGNtv.com
Ald. Sophia King joins race for Chicago Mayor
Paul Lisnek’s full interview with Ald. Sophia King, following the announcement she’s running for mayor.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone
When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
Mayor Lightfoot remains confident despite emergence of yet another challenger in mayoral race
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scoffing at new challenger Sophia King saying that she would immediately get rid of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown if she’s elected mayor.
See how Chicago ranks compared to other cities when it comes to inflation
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores
Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
Review: Detective solves murder of a legendary Chicago cop
“Long Gone,” by Joanna Schaffhausen (Minotaur) Four veteran Chicago police detectives are known as The Fantastic Four for their long history of spectacular gang busts, so when one of them, Leo Hammond, is shot dead in his bed with his own gun, it’s a big case. At the...
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?
CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
‘Let the Little Light Shine’ Film Review: Black Chicago Students Fight for Their School and Their Futures
Various sets of cameras, far different from the national-news ones obsessed only with Black homicide rates, have been rolling in Chicago over the last few years. Prominent efforts include “16 Shots” (2019), about the police murder of LaQuan McDonald, and the NatGeo documentary miniseries “City So Real” (2020), which exposed the widespread opposition to Mayor Rahm Emanuel that contrasted with his esteemed national image. These, however, are far from the only attempts to put a present-day spotlight on the race and class issues still at play in the inner workings of one of the nation’s most iconic and notorious cities.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston celebrates end of summer with festival at James Park
Local nonprofits, community organizations, Evanston Township High School, the City of Evanston and Evanston/Skokie School District 65 all came together Saturday afternoon to host the third annual End of Summer Fest at James Park. Even with cloudy skies and a few drops of rain, the mood around the park was...
Vic Mensa Launches 93 Boyz, The First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois, Focusing On Equity & Prison Reform
Chicago rapper and activist Vic Mensa unveils the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois, 93 Boyz. Read more inside.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Public Schools CEO addresses teacher shortage, back-to-school health concerns
CHICAGO - The countdown is on until the school year begins in Chicago. In less than two weeks, Chicago Public Schools students will return to the classroom. The CEO of CPS spoke Wednesday about parents’ concerns and the preparations ahead for the new year. Pedro Martinez acknowledged there are...
See An Exciting First Look At The TEDxChicago 2022 Lineup
TEDxTalks is coming to Chicago. The series, which has risen in popularity over the years, focuses on highlighting industry leaders, authors, and emerging ideas by showcasing thought-provoking presentations. The unique platform will be held on September 10th at Harris Theater for Music and Dance, offering audience members a chance to engage in a series of one-of-a-kind unique shows, where every element tells Chicago’s expansive story. TED was first started by Richard Saul Wurman, who co-founded it with Harry Marks in February 1984 as an informative conference. Since then, it has been held annually since 1990, moving into a viral YouTube series, and bringing information to the masses.
