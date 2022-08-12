ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans

The Baltimore Orioles have not been among the heavy spenders in free agency over the years, but according to general manager Mike Elias, this is set to change soon. Elias recently took some time to speak on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, where he noted that he plans to be much more aggressive in the […] The post Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Trade Rumors

GM Mike Elias: Orioles will 'significantly escalate' payroll during offseason

The Orioles have been one of the biggest stories of the 2022 season, emerging from years of rebuilding and mediocrity to post a 59-54 record and challenge for a wild card slot. Even if it looks like the O’s may have turned the corner already, the club definitely wants to make winning a habit going forward, and a payroll increase will come along with that planned return to contention.
