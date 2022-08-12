ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelnoire.com

5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX

Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
AUSTIN, TX
fargounderground.com

Asleep at the Wheel

Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been part of the American roots music landscape for more than 50 years. Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas, scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspired by Western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued 10 Grammy Awards. In the fall, a career retrospective recorded with the current lineup – and a few special guests – will carry the band back onto the road, where they’ve remained a staple for five decades.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Parents

After a judge found Alex Jones, founder of InfoWars, liable in the defamation suit brought against him by the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim, an Austin jury decided the damages in the case amount to $49.2 million. Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, the parents of Jesse Lewis,...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

In Adam Soto’s ‘Concerning Those Who Have Fallen Asleep,’ stories that walk through walls, like ghosts

Adam Soto’s collection of ghost stories “Concerning Those Who Have Fallen Asleep” (Astra House, 2022) will be published on September 27. The Austin-based author seamlessly writes through borders and time. One story takes readers to the Civil War and follows the life of an enslaved man; in another it’s to Wyoming, where two women retrieve a friend who killed her abusive husband and is acquitted.
AUSTIN, TX
KevinMD.com

My high school was harder than my first year of medical school

I am a second-year medical student at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, Texas. In 2018, I graduated from Westwood High School in Austin, Texas. My experience at Westwood was harder than my first year of medical school at UTMB. I wrote this piece to provide some context to students like myself who struggled or are struggling with public school in Texas.
GALVESTON, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

Can adoption replace abortion? Experts say it’s a lot more complicated than it sounds

For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the […]

