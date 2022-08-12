ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua, NY

erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
News 4 Buffalo

Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator, talking

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk on Saturday, one day after he was stabbed multiple times while preparing to give a lecture in Chautauqua County. Rushdie remains hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted that Rushdie was “off the ventilator and talking […]
erienewsnow.com

Safety Concerns Arise Following Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution

CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A former employee of the Chautauqua Institution is raising safety concerns within the gated community prior to an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. Former Front Desk Attendant at the Athenaeum Hotel, Schellee Gonzalez, spoke with WNY News Now exclusively about security concerns...
erienewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
Crime & Safety
chautauquatoday.com

CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department

The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
2 On Your Side

50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
News 4 Buffalo

Accused Rushdie attacker pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of attacking author Salman Rushdie on Friday at the Chautauqua Institution pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a Class B felony, and assault during his arraignment on Saturday, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt. “The individual responsible for the attack yesterday, Hadi Mattar, has now been […]
wnynewsnow.com

Man Who Allegedly Perpetrated Attack At Chautauqua Institution Identified

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A New Jersey resident has been identified as the man who allegedly stabbed a speaker at the Chautaqua Institution on Friday. 24-year-old Hadi Matar is in custody at the New York State Police barracks just outside of Jamestown after allegedly attacking Salman Rushdie, the author of novel “The Satanic Verses”, which previously drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s.
erienewsnow.com

Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack

CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy

KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
wesb.com

Two Olean Woman Charged in Assault

Two Olean women were charged after an assault case on Thursday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Kimber J. Ellis and 28-year-old Desiree D. Nunn with third-degree assault. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
2 On Your Side

Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.

