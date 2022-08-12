Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator, talking
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk on Saturday, one day after he was stabbed multiple times while preparing to give a lecture in Chautauqua County. Rushdie remains hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted that Rushdie was “off the ventilator and talking […]
Safety Concerns Arise Following Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A former employee of the Chautauqua Institution is raising safety concerns within the gated community prior to an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. Former Front Desk Attendant at the Athenaeum Hotel, Schellee Gonzalez, spoke with WNY News Now exclusively about security concerns...
Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
The pair's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
“The pen will always prevail over the knife”: Hochul speaks on Rushdie attack
The institution was the location where "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while giving a lecture.
Cambria man blows twice legal limit, crash severely injures driver
Members of the fire company had to extract the other driver out of their vehicle.
Landlord sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead
A Buffalo landlord has been sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead in violation of a county health department order.
CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department
The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
Benefit next weekend for young woman paralyzed from crash
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A benefit is set to be held for a young woman who was paralyzed in an April 2020 crash. Chelsea Ellis was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser on April 15, 2020 while walking on a sidewalk in the city of Buffalo. On August 20, a benefit will be held for […]
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
Accused Rushdie attacker pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of attacking author Salman Rushdie on Friday at the Chautauqua Institution pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a Class B felony, and assault during his arraignment on Saturday, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt. “The individual responsible for the attack yesterday, Hadi Mattar, has now been […]
Man Who Allegedly Perpetrated Attack At Chautauqua Institution Identified
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A New Jersey resident has been identified as the man who allegedly stabbed a speaker at the Chautaqua Institution on Friday. 24-year-old Hadi Matar is in custody at the New York State Police barracks just outside of Jamestown after allegedly attacking Salman Rushdie, the author of novel “The Satanic Verses”, which previously drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s.
Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
Tops shooting survivors are not getting the help they need, says activist starting Go Fund Me page
There’s nearly $5 million in the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, but a group of survivors and activists says the money isn’t going out fast enough for those who need it and those who need help and aren’t getting it. That’s why activist Myles Carter has started a...
Two Olean Woman Charged in Assault
Two Olean women were charged after an assault case on Thursday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Kimber J. Ellis and 28-year-old Desiree D. Nunn with third-degree assault. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel Condemns Attack On Author Salman Rushdie
MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has issued a statement in response to the stabbing of famed author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution Friday morning. “On behalf of all Chautauqua County residents, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Salman Rushdie. The...
