Kansas football assistant Jim Panagos' approach to recruiting about much more than just wooing the player

KU Sports
Kansas to hold open football practice Saturday morning
The Kansas football team will host a free, open practice at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, just shy of two weeks before the season begins. Gates will open at 8 a.m. with the practice scheduled to begin 30 minutes later. Seating will be available on the west side of the stadium, under the press box and tower, with beverages available for purchase and restrooms open on the lower level.
KU Sports
After late-season heroics, Kansas tight end Jared Casey earns scholarship
Kansas redshirt sophomore tight end Jared Casey said Saturday that he is now on scholarship following a successful season that included the winning two-point conversion reception in overtime against Texas. Casey, from Plainville, enrolled at Kansas in 2020. He played in nine of the Jayhawks' 12 games last season, primarily...
KU Sports
Gary Woodland quiet in Round 3 at St. Jude Championship
Former University of Kansas golf standout Gary Woodland shot a 3-over 73 in Round 3 at the St. Jude Championship on Saturday in Memphis. The 38-year-old former Jayhawk just made the cut on Friday and did nothing on Saturday to push himself up the leaderboard and into contention. He finished...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
KU Sports
Gary Woodland finishes strong at St. Jude but falls short of advancing
Former University of Kansas golf standout Gary Woodland saved his best for last at the St. Jude Championship, site of the first round of the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs. But it was not enough to advance Woodland to Round 2 next week. After back-to-back 1-under 69s to just make the...
WIBW
Weekend recap of NHRA Nationals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hot and sticky weekend over at Heartland Motorsports Park is now concluded. 13 Sports talked with some fans on why they came out. “You get to know the drivers and the teams a little bit too if you pay attention and watch them on TV as well,” Larry Latimer said. “You kind of learn about their stories but there is just something about this raw power that’s getting better and better. 10,000 to 11,000 horsepower, you really can’t describe it to anybody. You can try but you got to be here to really feel it and know what it’s like.”
‘Event like no other’: Day 2 of NHRA ends
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Competition is heating up in the Heartland, as racers from across the nation compete in Shawnee County. “We’re gonna have 15 to 20 thousand people a day braving the heat to come out here and watch 330 MPH dragsters in funny cars and all the rest of the categories going down the […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Hy-Vee And Travis Kelce Introduce Kelce’s Krunch
Hy-Vee has announced a partnership with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce which will be a cereal option for Chiefs fans and others. An exclusive new cereal will start appearing on store shelves in the Kansas City area beginning Saturday. Kelce’s Krunch will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area for a limited time while supplies last.
thepitchkc.com
Melissa Etheridge celebrates her Kansas roots with a return to Liberty Hall
Melissa Etheridge’s music should require no introduction for folks in this region. The Leavenworth native’s music has been ringing out of stereos for nearly four decades now, with her 1993 breakout album, Yes I Am, a seminal rock ‘n’ roll touchstone and a potent statement of queerness and feminism.
ESPN
Mike Salinas fastest in NHRA Top Fuel qualifying in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. -- Mike Salinas led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. Salinas had a 3.754-second run at 323.19 mph on the final pass. He has four event victories this season. "The way we're doing this, we're taking it one round at...
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
kcur.org
Need to cool off? Try some of Kansas City's craft breweries, distilleries and wineries
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. It's August, the Sunday of summer, and it sure feels like we’ve hit a high point as far as climbing temperatures go — the result of a “heat dome” over much of the Southwest and central U.S.
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
republic-online.com
K-68 will expand to four lanes
The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream. On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
