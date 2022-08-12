ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers' visit to NLBM a home run with players

KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers had the chance to learn about an important part of baseball history at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a group of players, along with manager Dave Roberts, who took time to check out the museum, which was founded in 1990.
dodgerblue.com

Kansas City Royals Pay Tribute To Vin Scully Before Facing Dodgers

The Kansas City Royals became the latest team to pay their respects to the late Vin Scully with a tribute video prior to facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium. Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre then presented Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with a bouquet of blue...
ESPN

Major League Baseball's postseason schedule could feature latest calendar date in World Series history

MLB released its preliminary postseason schedule on Monday and the slate could feature a game played at the latest calendar date in World Series history. If the Fall Classic extends to a seventh game, that contest would be played on Saturday, Nov. 5. The 2001 and 2009 World Series both ended on Nov. 4 of those respective seasons, the current record for the latest date that a game was played in a postseason.
MLB

