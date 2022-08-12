MLB released its preliminary postseason schedule on Monday and the slate could feature a game played at the latest calendar date in World Series history. If the Fall Classic extends to a seventh game, that contest would be played on Saturday, Nov. 5. The 2001 and 2009 World Series both ended on Nov. 4 of those respective seasons, the current record for the latest date that a game was played in a postseason.

