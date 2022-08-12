ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

nwi.life

Chester celebrates 75 years with music and local vendors at Central Park Plaza

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Chester, Inc. rented out the William E. Urschel Pavilion and the Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Friday, August 12. Bluewater Kings Band took to the stage as over 300 attendees floated between Vienna Beef, Ricochet Tacos, Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery, Noaks Popcorn, Blockhead Beerworks, and Valpo Velvet to satisfy their cravings from Mexican food to soft serve.
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Don Quijote Benefit Dinner Raises Money and Awareness for VNA Meals On Wheels of Porter County

On Sunday, August 14, Don Quijote hosted a fundraiser for VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County (a program of VNA Hospice NWI) to help continue its mission to serve over 250 seniors a day, with a nutritious meal and a wellness check. Guests got to enjoy a delicious four-course, wine paired meal as well as a 50/50 raffle, live and silent auctions, and an inspiring testimonial from volunteer Tim Jones. Everyone had a wonderful night, but the true success is in the positive impact the event will have on the community’s seniors.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

City of Crown Point Hosts Comedy Night at Bulldog Park

In The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare wrote that, “small cheer and great welcome makes a merry feast.” Tonight in Crown Point, there were all the ingredients for a merry feast as the city hosted a comedy night at Bulldog Park, featuring two family-friendly comedians known for their performances on Dry Bar Comedy, as well as live music.
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

Kayak Launch Dedication

The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake accessible small watercraft launch at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park. The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous. The afternoon begins with the NWIPA Annual Rendezvous at...
LA PORTE, IN
County
Porter County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Porter County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
nwi.life

Horizon Bank donates $7,500 to Franciscan Health Center of Hope

Franciscan Health on Wednesday recognized Horizon Bank for its contribution of $7,500 to the Franciscan Health Foundation in support of the Center of Hope program. “We are so thankful for all that Horizon has done to help us in our mission to minister to some of the most vulnerable in our community,” said Sister Petra Nielsen, vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health Michigan City. “We are grateful to have them as one of our community partners.”
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Centier Bank Receives Business Investment Award at Economic Development Corporation’s Gala

Centier Bank was recently awarded the Business Investment Award at the Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City’s (EDCMC) Silver Anniversary Gala and Investment Awards. The event recognized companies that have invested in Michigan City from 2018-2021. The EDCMC's Silver Anniversary Gala & Business Investment Awards were an opportunity to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

City Council to Consider New Rates to Sustain Valparaiso Trash and Recycling Service

After a thorough review of its trash and recycling service as well as competitive data, the City of Valparaiso has announced a proposed rate increase to make the service sustainable. “We’ve analyzed efficiencies and compared our rates to other communities. The cost of providing quality service has increased over the years due to fuel, equipment, landfill, regulatory and labor costs, combined with a volatility in the market for recyclables,” said Steve Poulos, Director of Valparaiso City Services. The City of Valparaiso has not increased its trash and recycling rates since 2012.
VALPARAISO, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wittenberg Village to close Crown Point skilled nursing facility

One of the largest senior living communities in northwest Indiana is planning to close its nursing home. Wittenberg Village in Crown Point says it will close its skilled nursing building on October 11, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages and inflation. The retirement community’s residential living and...
Person
Scott Porter
nwi.life

MLK PARK BASKETBALL COURTS TO CLOSE INDEFINITELY

Due to the recent spate of violence in MLK Park, Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation have decided to shut down use of the basketball courts at MLK Park on Lyons Street. “This park is named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
luxury-houses.net

Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million

The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Volunteers#Performing#Musical Theater#Moh#The Opera House
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022

Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
lakeshorepublicradio.org

RDA approves transit development district boundaries

A tool to help communities capitalize on Northwest Indiana's commuter rail projects has taken another step forward. The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority on Thursday approved the boundaries for seven transit development districts (TDDs) along the South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor. They're kind of like TIF districts, but...
DYER, IN
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL

