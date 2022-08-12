Read full article on original website
Related
All 3 Abortion Clinics Pulling Out of Louisiana
For the first time in 50 years, there will be no abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. This is claimed as answered prayer to some, a nightmare for abortion activists. Hope Medical clinic in Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will relocate to another 'abortion friendly' state after the recent denial of their appeal challenging Louisiana's trigger laws.
Whataburger Coming Back To Lake Charles, Louisiana
This is not a drill, we have confirmation that Whataburger is heading back to Lake Charles after more than a decade of leaving The Chuck. Hankins Development announced on their Facebook page that the massively popular burger fast food restaurant will build a new location on Country Club Road. They...
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!
Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff
A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
It’s Official! Isle Of Capri Becomes The Horseshoe Casino
Since August of 2020 when hurricane Laura destroyed the Isle of Capri casino, the resort has been closed. The hurricane not only damaged the hotels but it dislodged the riverboat from the dock too. If you can remember, the Isle Of Capri boat ended up underneath the I-10 bridge in...
Patti LaBelle Returns To The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Returns to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, in the Grand Event Center on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm. Trust me, my mother and I will be front and center! Whenever we get an opportunity to see this music legend live, we break our backs to catch her show. Why? Because Patti LaBelle is one of the greatest performers on earth. Her music is addictive, and her voice hypnotizing. Nobody puts on a better show, than the one-and-only Godmother of Soul Mrs. Patti!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
Lake Charles Welcomes Pro Watercross Championships
Lake Charles welcomes the 2022 Liqui-Molly Pro Watercross Championships on August 20-21. This two-day weekend event is going to be an adrenaline rush for water sports enthusiasts in SWLA. Make plans to attend as it all takes place at the North Beach, off Interstate 10 in Lake Charles Saturday and Sunday. Athletes will compete on personal watercraft (PWC) or jet skis performing a series of stunts and maneuvers to wow the crowd.
Baton Rouge Police Officers Escort Fallen Colleague’s Children to School
This story will get you in the feels. Monday, August 15th was not the first day of school for two Ascension Parish students, but it was memorable. Officer Matthew Gerald was a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department and on July 17, 2016, he was killed in the line of duty. He and his wife Dechia had a toddler at the time. And after Matthew died, Dechia would find out she was pregnant.
The Circus is Coming to Sulphur! Jordan World Circus
I will admit, I am a 39-year-old man with zero kids but I will pay to sit as close to the front row of a circus every time I can go to one. The last one I went to was the crazy Halloween circus that came to Lake Charles. You remember that was the one that everyone said was all devil worshipping related. I assure you, we didn't do anything like that.
Baton Rouge Teen Subject of Netflix Series
One of the top shows streaming on Netflix right now is a documentary series called "I Just Killed My Dad." The 3-part documentary tells the story of the then 17 year old Baton Rouge teen-ager, Anthony Templet, who confessed to murdering his father. The series details the turbulent relationship between...
MMA Fighting Series Coming Back To Lake Charles
If you are a fan of MMA fighting and like to go watch fights live, then this event is for you. The B2 MMA fighting series is coming to Lake Charles at the end of August for a big night of fights inside the Lake Charles Civic Center. The B2...
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
This Starbucks Smiling Pumpkin Mug Would Look Great With a PSL!
I have a cousin in Baton Rouge that just loves everything about Halloween. She is actually a make-up artist for the 13th Gate in Baton Rouge, but that's a whole other store. She is also more basic than I am when it comes to random "cute" things. She has a coffee addiction just like I do, and I think me giving it to her at a young age may be the cause of it. Over the weekend, she posted an article about a "Smiling Pumpkin Mug" that is supposedly made for Starbucks to roll out for this Fall season.
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0