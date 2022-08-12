ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timmy S Wrecker Service
KPLC TV

Child dies in hot car in Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. District 4 Public Service Commissioner town hall meeting. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
krvs.org

The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival

About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Carencro, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
107 JAMZ

Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff

A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, 2114 20th St. — two counts simple burglary; two counts theft less than $1,000; attempted simple burglary. Bond: $33,500. Leigh Ann LeDoux, 41, West Monroe — five counts failure to possess the required license for...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man lands in jail for third DWI

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Lee Davis, 37, of Kaplan, remains behind bars after a recent arrest by the Duson Louisiana Police Department. That arrest took place on Friday, August 12. After that arrest, Davis was then moved to the Assumption Parish Jail where he remains on $50,200 bond.
KAPLAN, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy