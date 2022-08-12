Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
KPLC TV
Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
THE INVESTIGATORS: La. officials shut down pumps at gas station after inspectors find water in tanks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry shut down a number of pumps at the Sunoco gas station on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge after one woman who filled up there tipped them off about contaminated gas being sold there. “I wouldn’t wish...
kalb.com
Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
KPLC TV
Child dies in hot car in Lake Charles
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. District 4 Public Service Commissioner town hall meeting. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lone Star Ticks causing meat allergy in...
krvs.org
The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival
About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff
A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
24-Year-Old Jaylin Terrel Chavis Arrested In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
According to the Lafayette Police Department, a police officer was dragged by a car for approximately 100 feet. The incident was reported at around 1:20 a.m., when Jaylin Terrel Chavis,24, of Lake Charles, was driving recklessly in the 400 block [..]
KPLC TV
Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
brproud.com
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
wbrz.com
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
Lake Charles American Press
8/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, 2114 20th St. — two counts simple burglary; two counts theft less than $1,000; attempted simple burglary. Bond: $33,500. Leigh Ann LeDoux, 41, West Monroe — five counts failure to possess the required license for...
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
brproud.com
Louisiana man lands in jail for third DWI
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Lee Davis, 37, of Kaplan, remains behind bars after a recent arrest by the Duson Louisiana Police Department. That arrest took place on Friday, August 12. After that arrest, Davis was then moved to the Assumption Parish Jail where he remains on $50,200 bond.
Armed man held two women against their will inside New Iberia home
Armed man held two women against their will inside New Iberia home
KTAL
6-month-old dies after being left in SUV for around 5 hours by Louisiana woman, sheriff’s office says
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana mother is in jail after she asked an off-duty officer to help her with her six-month-old, who was unresponsive. Ivy L. Lee, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sunday, August 14, and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Lee was arrested...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
